BGMI Season M2 Royale Pass leaks: All free rewards revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the best battle royale titles available for gaming lovers. The title offers various graphics and FPS options for players based on their device. Players can get the ultimate survival BR experience with quality-rich graphics and immersive dynamics.
There are two types of Royale Passes available in the game that reward colorful outfits, weapon skins, and much more in BGMI. The prices of Royale Passes are scaled down in the ongoing season for better engagement with players. In this article, we dive into BGMI Season M2 free RP rewards.
BGMI Season M2 free RP rewards
The new season or cycle is expected to start from 13 or 14 August, 2021. Players will get lots of interesting weapon skins and outfits as free rewards in the M2 season of BGMI.
Here are the leaked RP rank 1-50 free Royale Pass rewards for M2:
- Rank 1: 5 Supply crate coupon scraps
- Rank 2: 50 AG currency
- Rank 3: 500 BP
- Rank 4: 1 Rating Protection card
- Rank 5: 1 Mission Card (M2)
- Rank 6: 30 AG currency
- Rank 7: 10 Silver Fragments
- Rank 8: 2 Classic crate coupon scraps
- Rank 9: 5 RP Badges Voucher (M2)
- Rank 10: 500 BP
- Rank 11: 5 Supply crate coupon scraps
- Rank 12: 30 AG currency
- Rank 13: Marine Predator Parachute
- Rank 14: 1 Rating Protection Card
- Rank 15: Ready Emote
- Rank 16: 30 AG currency
- Rank 17: 10 Silver Fragments
- Rank 18: 3 Classic crate coupon scraps
- Rank 19: 5 RP Badges Voucher (M2)
- Rank 20: 500 BP
- Rank 21: 2x BP Card-1 Hour
- Rank 22: 30 AG currency
- Rank 23: 10 Silver Fragments
- Rank 24: 5 Supply crate coupon scraps
- Rank 25: Schoolgirl in Pink outfit
- Rank 26: 30 AG currency
- Rank 27: 500 BP
- Rank 28: Room Card 1-Day
- Rank 29: 3 Classic crate coupon scraps
- Rank 30: RP Voucher (60 UC) (M2)
- Rank 31: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour
- Rank 32: 30 AG Currency
- Rank 33: 10 Silver Fragments
- Rank 34: 5 Supply crate coupon scraps
- Rank 35: Alien Technology QBZ skin
- Rank 36: 30 AG Currency
- Rank 37: 500 BP
- Rank 38: 500 BP
- Rank 39: 5 Classic crate coupon scraps
- Rank 40: 10 Silver Fragments
- Rank 41: 2x BP Card 1-Hour
- Rank 42: 30 AG Currency
- Rank 43: 500 BP
- Rank 44: 8 Supply crate coupon scraps
- Rank 45: 10 Silver Fragments
- Rank 46: 50 AG Currency
- Rank 47: 500 BP
- Rank 48: Room Card 1-Day
- Rank 49: 10 Classic crate coupon scraps
- Rank 50: 15 SIlver Fragments