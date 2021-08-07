BGMI Season M2 Royale Pass leaks: All free rewards revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the best battle royale titles available for gaming lovers. The title offers various graphics and FPS options for players based on their device. Players can get the ultimate survival BR experience with quality-rich graphics and immersive dynamics.

There are two types of Royale Passes available in the game that reward colorful outfits, weapon skins, and much more in BGMI. The prices of Royale Passes are scaled down in the ongoing season for better engagement with players. In this article, we dive into BGMI Season M2 free RP rewards.

BGMI Season M2 free RP rewards

The new season or cycle is expected to start from 13 or 14 August, 2021. Players will get lots of interesting weapon skins and outfits as free rewards in the M2 season of BGMI.

Here are the leaked RP rank 1-50 free Royale Pass rewards for M2:

Rank 1: 5 Supply crate coupon scraps

Rank 2: 50 AG currency

Rank 3: 500 BP

Rank 4: 1 Rating Protection card

Rank 5: 1 Mission Card (M2)

Rank 6: 30 AG currency

Rank 7: 10 Silver Fragments

BGMI Season M2 Royale Pass free rewards

Rank 8: 2 Classic crate coupon scraps

Rank 9: 5 RP Badges Voucher (M2)

Rank 10: 500 BP

Rank 11: 5 Supply crate coupon scraps

Rank 12: 30 AG currency

Rank 13: Marine Predator Parachute

Rank 14: 1 Rating Protection Card

Rank 15: Ready Emote

Rank 16: 30 AG currency

Rank 17: 10 Silver Fragments

Rank 18: 3 Classic crate coupon scraps

Rank 19: 5 RP Badges Voucher (M2)

Rank 20: 500 BP

Rank 21: 2x BP Card-1 Hour

Rank 22: 30 AG currency

Rank 23: 10 Silver Fragments

Rank 24: 5 Supply crate coupon scraps

Rank 25: Schoolgirl in Pink outfit

Rank 26: 30 AG currency

BGMI rank 1-50 free RP reward leaks

Rank 27: 500 BP

Rank 28: Room Card 1-Day

Rank 29: 3 Classic crate coupon scraps

Rank 30: RP Voucher (60 UC) (M2)

Rank 31: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

Rank 32: 30 AG Currency

Rank 33: 10 Silver Fragments

Rank 34: 5 Supply crate coupon scraps

Rank 35: Alien Technology QBZ skin

Rank 36: 30 AG Currency

Rank 37: 500 BP

Rank 38: 500 BP

Rank 39: 5 Classic crate coupon scraps

Rank 40: 10 Silver Fragments

Rank 41: 2x BP Card 1-Hour

BGMI Season M2 Royale Pass backpack skin

Rank 42: 30 AG Currency

Rank 43: 500 BP

Rank 44: 8 Supply crate coupon scraps

Rank 45: 10 Silver Fragments

Rank 46: 50 AG Currency

Rank 47: 500 BP

Rank 48: Room Card 1-Day

Rank 49: 10 Classic crate coupon scraps

Rank 50: 15 SIlver Fragments

