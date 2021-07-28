BGMI Season M2 RP leaks: All Elite Pass rewards revealed 

BGMI is now officially available for free download on Android's Google Play Store. The title offers Ultra HD graphics and immersive in-game dynamics.

Players can also purchase the Elite Royale Pass with various rewards, including colorful outfits, weapon skins, and much more.

The new RP Season 21, or M2 season, in Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to commence on August 14th. The current RP section has mentioned that the C1S1/M1 season will end on August 12th, meaning it will take about two days for the new RP to get pushed out.

BGMI M2 Elite Royale Pass rewards leaks:

There are two types of Elite Royale Passes in BGMI:

Elite Royale Pass (300 UC including 60 UC RP voucher)

Elite Plus Royale Pass (900 UC including 60 UC RP voucher

The recent leaked Elite Royale Pass rewards are:

Rank 1

M2 rank 1 RP reward (Image via Stan GO YT)

On rank 1, players will get a brand new outfit and a weapon skin (UZI). The outfit is called the Marine Predator Set and the UZI skin is called Marine Marauder UZI.

Rank 5

In rank 5, players will receive headgear for the rank 1 RP outfit called Marine Predator headgear.

Rank 10

M2 rank 10 RP reward (Image via Stan GO YT)

As per the leaks, upon reaching RP rank 10 in M2, players will get an amazing backpack skin called the Lapis Barrier backpack, which is orange in color.

Rank 15

At rank 15 of the M2 Royale Pass, Elite RP holders will receive an RP avatar for the season.

Rank 20

M2 rank 20 RP reward (Image via Stan GO YT)

The rank 20 Elite RP reward for M2 in BGMI is the new plane skin called the Marine Marauder Airplane.

Rank 30

M2 rank 30 RP reward (Image via Stan GO YT)

At rank 30, Elite Royale Pass players will receive two amazing in-game items. The first reward is a new legendary grenade skin, and the other is the Mythic Emote of the season called Marine Marauder as seen in the M2 season leaks.

Rank 35

On rank 35 in the M2 Royale Pass, gamers will obtain a new QBZ skin for free, and for Elite RP, 6 RP badges for the RP adventure event will be rewarded.

Rank 40

M2 rank 40 RP reward (Image via Stan GO YT)

The rank 40 reward is an amazing M24 skin in the M2 cycle of BGMI. It is named Marine Marauder M24 and offers a royal finish.

Rank 45

On rank 45, 6 RP badges for the M2 season RP adventure event will be rewarded.

Rank 50

M2 rank 50 RP reward (Image via Stan GO YT)

With the M2 RP season leaks, players are expected to receive the Mythic outfit and headgear for the season at rank 50. The former is called the Marine Marudader Set and will come with its Marine Marauder Headgear in the BGMI season M2 Royale Pass.

