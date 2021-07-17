How to push Conqueror in C1S1 in BGMI 

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) can be downloaded for free from the Android Google Play Store. The game will soon get released on other platforms like iOS. BGMI has an impressive tier ranking system in which players are rewarded with lots of in-game items. The Conqueror is the most elite league in the title and is desired by almost every player. This article discusses the best tips on how to push Conqueror in the CIS1 season of the BGMI game.

Conqueror push tips for C1S1 season in BGMI:

1) Choose your landing spot carefully:

The first tip in rank in the push to the Conqueror League is to select the landing spot wisely. Players need to have a clear mindset whether they want to play aggressive or passive. For players who love rush gameplay, they can jump in hot drops like Pochinki, Novorepnoye. Players who prefer a passive game style can land in bigger cities like Yasnaya Polyana and Prismork.

2) Focus on getting good loot:

In rank push, players must focus on getting good loot, including assault rifles, armor and healing items. When landing in the desired spot, players must go to locations with high loot density. It will help them to clear out enemy players much easier.

3) Get vehicles:

Vehicles play a vital role in the rank push to leagues like Conqueror in BGMI. With the help of a vehicle, players can do quicker rotations into a safe zone. Vehicles can also be used as hardcover in final zones. Dacia and UAZ are two of the best vehicles.

4) Teamwork is vital:

Players who are pushing their tier ranks in duos and squads need to have good synergy. With good teamwork and proper call-outs, players will be able to get more chicken dinners. This will help players reach Conqueror tier quickly.

5) Using utilities:

Utilities play an important role in the rank push. A player can wipe out a whole squad with a properly cooked grenade or Molotov cocktail. Smoke grenades are useful for taking cover from enemy players.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

