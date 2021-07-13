BGMI 1.5 update: Is the new MG3 gun better than DP-28? All you need to know

News of the official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India has delighted fans across the country. The developers have already released the BGMI 1.5 update on the Google Play Store. The update has a flurry of new features that players can explore with their teammates.

The new 1.5 update also features a new LMG weapon called MG3. The weapon uses 7.62mm ammunition. It is one of the best substitute weapons for DP-28 in the title. In this article, we discussed whether the new MG3 gun is better than DP-28 in the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update.

BGMI 1.5 update: MG3 V/S DP-28:

1) Damage per hit:

MG3 V/S DP-28 which has high damage

The first factor is damage per hit. The newly introduced MG3 has an average base damage of 40 hitpoints. DP-28 has a much better damage per hit of 51 hitpoints. So DP-28 is the winner with more hit damage. Players will be able to knock or finish an enemy player much more quickly with more damage-dealing bullets.

2) Ammunition Capacity:

Ammunition capacity of MG3 and DP-28

The ammunition capacity of a weapon is how much bullet players can shoot in one round. The MG3 weapon supports up to 75 bullets per round, whereas players can shoot 47 bullets with DP-28 in one round. Hence, MG3 comes with better ammunition capacity, which will help players to eliminate opponents quicker than ever.

3) Mode of fire:

Modes of fire in MG3 and DP-28

BGMI offers lots of modes of fire in various weapons. Players can select between single, auto, and burst modes in the BGMI 1.5 update. Both weapons only support automatic modes of fire.

4) Availability:

Availability of weapons in maps

The MG3 weapon is an exclusive airdrop weapon in the BGMI 1.5 update. Players can equip the weapon on all maps, including the Erangel 2.0, Miramar, Sanhok, Livik, and Karakin. However, DP-28 is only available on the Erangel 2.0 map. MG3 has better availability across the maps and wins this round.

Overall verdict:

The MG3 is a much better weapon than DP-28. With a better rate of fire and ammunition capacity, it beats DP-28 in almost all segments. DP-28 is one of the best mid-range weapons in the game but is only available on the Erangel map in the BGMI 1.5 update.

