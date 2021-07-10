PUBG Mobile latest 1.5 update APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile's latest 1.5 update to the game is out to all users. The 1.5 version features lots of new modes, settings and much more. The game has been made much smoother and offers more optimizations.

The title offers HD-quality gaming experience with engaging in-game dynamics. There are lots of different events that players can complete to get various rewards.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update global APK latest download link:

With the latest PUBG Mobile feature, players now don't need an OBB file to download. The APK file of the game helps players download the remaining resource files quickly and conveniently.

Here is the latest PUBG Mobile 1.5 update PK download link for global users. After installing, the game will download extra resources and compile them automatically. However, the APK size is approximately 1GB, and hence users are required to have sufficient space left in their smartphones.

The total space required to download the full game is roughly 3GB. There are other resources like maps and other modes which can take more space on your device.

Also read: How to purchase Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Top Features of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update:

Mission Ignition Mode

Mission Ignition mode in PUBG Mobile 1.5 update

In the 1.5 update of PUBG Mobile, a new Mission Ignition mode has been introduced. The mode offers a futuristic look to the game, as lots of places have been refurbished. There are robotic hounds that guide players to high-quality loot. Players can ride in a Tesla car with their squad and explore other areas of the map.

Customized sensitivity and advanced pickup settings:

The next feature to look out for in the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update is the customized sensitivity and advanced pickup settings. With the help of customized sensitivity settings, players can set separate sensitivities for each weapon. In advanced pickup settings, players can set up their preferred attachments for each weapon. With this feature, whenever the character picks the preferred attachment or scope, it will get equipped automatically.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game. Players can download the local version called Battlegrounds Mobile India for the same battle royale experience.

Related reading: Top 3 ways to get free UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.4 version

Edited by Gautham Balaji