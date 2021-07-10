Top 3 ways to get free UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.4 version

Battlegrounds Mobile India has officially been made available on the Google Play Store. The news has cheered millions of fans across the country, and the game crossed millions of downloads within a few hours of launch.

BGMI offers users an exclusive in-game currency called UC, with which players can unlock colorful outfits, upgradable weapon skins, and Royale Passes. However, it is not easy for all players to purchase UC using real money.

What are the best ways to get free UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.4 version?

#) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards app

The first method to get free UC in BGMI 1.4 version is from Google Opinion Rewards, available for free on all leading app stores. It has a simple-to-use User Interface (UI), where users can quickly grasp the app's basic features.

The app is based on surveys sent by Google to its users. Upon completion, they are rewarded with real cash. This cash is redeemable on Android's Google Play Store to download paid apps and services. The money can also be used to purchase UC in BGMI for free.

Download Google Opinion Rewards from here

2) Giveaways

Free UC giveaways in BGMI

The second method to get hold of free UC in the BGMI 1.4 version is with the help of giveaways. There are many channels and pages available on the internet that do daily giveaways of UC, and players can take part here to get free UC in their accounts.

It is easy to participate in these giveaways for free. Users should follow pages and channels that do daily giveaways to increase their chances of winning free UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

3) Custom room/tournaments

Custom rooms in BGMI for free UC

The third tip is to take part in tournaments/custom rooms in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Many YouTube channels host daily custom rooms and tournaments with prizes like UC, Elite Royale passes, and money.

Players with good skills can gain lots of competitive experience from these customs rooms and tournaments, apart from winning free UC.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

