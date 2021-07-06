Battlegrounds Mobile India: Top 3 powerful snipers in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now officially available for players. The news has cheered millions of followers across the country. The title offers HD-quality graphics and immersive in-game elements like lots of maps and real-life inspired weapons.

The sniper rifles are the most loved weapons in all shooting games. Players can easily knock or kill an opponent with just one sniper shot. These weapons offer lots of advantages in long-range combats. This article discusses the top 3 powerful sniper rifles in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Top 3 most powerful Snipers in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

1) AWM

AWM is considered one of the most powerful weapons in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game. The bolt action sniper rifle can knock down an enemy player with a fresh level 3 helmet in a single shot. The AWM sniper rifle is a rare weapon as it is only available in airdrops.

It has an average damage per hit of 105 hitpoints. The weapon uses .300 magnum ammunition. The recommended attachments for AWM are as follows:

Muzzle: Compensator (Reduces recoil)

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw Magazine (Increases ammo capacity and reduces reload time)

Stock: Cheek Pad (Reduces weapon shake)

2) M24

M24 is another significant choice for players who prefer sniper rifles in BGMI. The weapon is available on all maps of BGMI. It can knock an enemy with a level 2 helmet with full durability.

It uses 7.62mm ammunition and has an average damage per hit of 79 hitpoints. The weapon has an impressive rate of fire for a sniper rifle. Here are the most recommended attachments for M24 in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Muzzle: Suppressor (Improves stealth)

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw Magazine (Increases ammo capacity and reduces reload time)

Stock: Cheek Pad (Reduces weapon shake)

3) Kar98k

The last weapon on the list of powerful sniper rifles is Kar98k. It is also available on all maps and is a good replacement for the M24 sniper rifle. It uses 7.62mm ammo and comes with an average base damage of 75 hitpoints. The most suitable attachments for Kar98k are as follows:

Muzzle: Suppressor (Improves stealth)

Stock: Bullet Loop (Improves reload time)

