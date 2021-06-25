How to get free weapon skins in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is all set to make a much-hyped return to the country. Currently, players can enjoy the game in its early access version, available for free to all users on the Google Play Store.

The title offers lots of weapons with amazing skins for them. Players can unlock these skins and shine in the battlegrounds. In this article, we have discussed some tips on how to get free weapon skins in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

How to get free weapon skins in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

1) Tier rewards:

Free weapon skins as tier rewards in BGMI

The first method to get free weapon skins in Battlegrounds Mobile India is from tier rewards. From previous seasons, the developers have added many cool-looking weapon skins as tier rewards for players. Players get the weapon skin upon reaching Diamond tier. In Season 18, players will get a magnificent M249 skin as the Diamond tier reward.

2) Redeem section:

Weapon skins in redeem section of BGMI

The second way to get a potential free weapon skin is from the redeem section of the game. There are lots of weapon skins, like Golden Scar-L and S686, available in the redeem section. Players can redeem these weapon skins for free with the help of silver fragments. To get extra silver fragments, players can visit the treasure section in the shop to purchase silver fragments from BP for free.

3) Crate opening:

Weapon skins in free crates in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India also offers lots of crates for players. They can open these crates to get astonishing skins of weapons like AKM, M416 and much more. There are mainly three types of crates available in the game. These are Premium, Classic and Supply coupons. Players can create 1 coupon out of 10 scraps available from different events in the BGMI title.

4) Events:

Free weapon skins in BGMI events

The fourth tip to get free weapon skins is by participating in in-game events. The developers release daily events where players are rewarded with lots of impressive items. Players can complete the tasks mentioned in the event to get their hands on lots of weapon skins.

5) Redeem Codes:

There are lots of redeem codes that can be used to redeem different in-game items. The redeem codes are available in tournament streams and on other websites related to the game. Players can redeem these codes to get permanent or time-limited weapon skins for free.

