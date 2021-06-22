Battlegrounds Mobile India is almost set to get an official launch in the country. Players were happy to get early access to the game on the Google Play Store. Most of the players work hard to maintain good stats each season to get the title of a pro player from teammates. The stats include maintaining a high K/D ratio and tier. This article discusses some tips on how to increase the K/D ratio in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

How to increase the K/D ratio in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI):

1) Improving skills

Improve skills to increase K/D ratio

The first tip to increase the K/D ratio in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game is to work on skills. The game is a survival battle royale in which the last player standing gets the winner title. A player must have good close-range skills to win most of the 1v1 combats. They should have good recoil control over different weapons to eliminate opponents in mid-range and long-range gunfights. For this, players can visit the training rounds to refine their recoil control.

2) Good device and data connection

Device and data are vital to increasing the K/D ratio in BGMI

The second method to increase the K/D ratio in Battlegrounds Mobile India is to get a stable device and data connection. Both device and data connection are vital to improving one's K/D ratio. With a good device, the player will get proper FPS (Frames Per Second) and have less lag in close gunfights. Moreover, the spray transfer and aim will become more accurate. A stable data connection will provide fewer ping issues which, in turn, enhance the gameplay of the player.

Also read: How to purchase Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

3) Regular teammates

Teamwork will help players to get more kills

The third tip on the list to increase the K/D ratio is to have proper teammates. For this reason, players are advised to avoid playing on random teams. In most cases, random teammates do not land together. It only increases the chances of getting killed in the initial zones of the match without getting the desired number of kills.

4) Avoid rushing in open zones and play strategically

Play more tactically to boost the K/D ratio in BGMI

A player must change his gameplay strategically to boost his K/D ratio. Many players have the habit of rushing into open zones to kill opponents. It only increases the chances of getting knocked and finished. Players must take proper cover and shoot enemy players with TPP advantage.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Best 3-Finger Claw layout

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Gautham Balaji