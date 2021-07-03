How to get free outfits in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now officially available on Android platforms, and the developers will soon release it for iOS devices. The title offers an HD-quality battle royale experience and immersive dynamics, including multiple maps and weapons.

Players can make their in-game characters look more eye-catching with outfits, but it can be hard to get good-looking costumes for free in this title.

Tips to get free outfits in Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) Redeem section

The redeem section in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The first tip to get a free outfit in Battlegrounds Mobile India is to go to the redeem section. It offers lots of legendary and rare outfits to players, who can use silver fragments or AG currency to redeem these outfits.

There are lots of well-known outfits like the Marksman Set available in the redeem shop. Users can get 25 free silver fragments daily from the treasure section.

2) Crates

Free outfits via crates in BGMI

The second tip to get a potential free outfit in BGMI is from opening crates. There are three types of free crates that players can open anytime in-game:

Premium Crate Classic Crate Supply Crate

They can create one crate coupon out of ten scraps in Battlegrounds Mobile India. These crates offer mythic, legendary, epic, and rare attires for free.

3) Events

Outfits from events in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton has announced that it will release lots of events in BGMI with many rewards. A lot of these events offer permanent and temporary outfits.

Gamers need to complete the given tasks to redeem these rewards. In the pre-registration stage of the game, they were able to get a permanent outfit for free.

4) Tier rewards

Tier outfits in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The last tip on getting free outfits in Battlegrounds Mobile India is from tier rewards. Each season, players' tiers are reset, and new tier rewards are introduced.

They can upgrade their tiers and get their hands on some cool rewards like weapon skins, frames, titles, and outfits. Users are rewarded with a brand new outfit upon reaching the Gold tier in BGMI.

