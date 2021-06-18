How to purchase Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access was made available on the Google Play Store on June 17th.

Unfortunately, the game's beta testing program has reached the maximum number of testers and isn't accepting any more applications. However, players can still download the title's APK and OBB files.

While many fans expected Battlegrounds Mobile India to begin with Season 1, the game continued with PUBG Mobile's Season 19.

Like PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India has two premium versions of the Royale Pass - the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus. While the former is available for 600 UCs, the latter can be purchased for 1800 UCs.

Note: Players must ensure that they have enough UCs in their account to make the purchase.

Step-by-step guide to purchasing Royale Pass Season 19 in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players can follow the steps given below to buy the Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: Players should navigate to the RP icon located in the right-hand corner of the screen and click on it.

Click on 'Upgrade Pass'

Step 2: When the RP section opens, players should click on the "Upgrade Pass" option.

Choose any variant and click on it

Step 3: A new menu will appear displaying both the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus purchase options. Players can choose their preferred option.

Step 4: A message will pop up, asking players to confirm the purchase. They can click on the OK button.

Once the purchase is confirmed, UCs will be deducted and players will be able to access the Elite Pass section.

Here are some of the perks that players will receive for upgrading to the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Unlocks up to 100 rewards through ranking up.

Unlocks exclusive perks.

Upgrade to 25 ranks worth 2,500 UCs.

Amber ornament.

Garden Observer Headpiece.

Full UC refund

Players can get a full refund of the UCs next season by collecting mission activity points and converting them to UCs.

