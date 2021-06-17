Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Royale Pass free rewards revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access is here, and players who have joined the game's beta testing program can now download the official APK file from the Google Play Store.

Though fans expect exclusive and customized in-game content for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Royale Pass season will be the same as that of the global version of PUBG Mobile and will continue with Season 19.

Players can upgrade to Elite Pass or Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

List of free rewards in Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass Season 19

Here is a list of all the free rewards available in Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass Season 19.

RP 1: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 3: 5 RP Badges Voucher (S19)

RP 5: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP 6: 2x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 7: 1000 BP

RP 9: Heart (Emote Bubble used only in Cheer Park)

RP 10: Mission Card (S19)

RP 11: Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 13: 5 RP Badges Voucher (S19)

RP 15: Flex Muscles emote

RP 16: 2x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 17: 1000 BP

RP 19: Like It (Emote Bubble used only in Cheer Park)

RP 20: 30 Silver

RP 21: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 23: 5 RP Badges Voucher (S19)

RP 25: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP 26: 3x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 27: 1000 BP

RP 29: 15 Silver

RP 30: Scarab Totem Parachute

RP 31: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 33: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

RP 35: 30 Silver

RP 36: Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 37: 1000 BP

RP 39: 15 Silver

RP 40: 3x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 41: 5x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 43: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

RP 45: Alien – UMP45

RP 46: 4x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 47: 1000 BP

RP 49: 15 Silver

RP 50: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP 51: 5x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 53: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

RP 55: 5x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 57: 1000 BP

RP 59: 15 Silver

RP 60: 10 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

Indian players will have access to Royale Pass Season 19 when they log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India. They will start the season midway.

Players will have a very short time to acquire the tier rewards since Season 19 is set to end on July 12th.

