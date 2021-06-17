Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Royale Pass free rewards revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access is here, and players who have joined the game's beta testing program can now download the official APK file from the Google Play Store.
Though fans expect exclusive and customized in-game content for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Royale Pass season will be the same as that of the global version of PUBG Mobile and will continue with Season 19.
Players can upgrade to Elite Pass or Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.
List of free rewards in Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass Season 19
Here is a list of all the free rewards available in Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass Season 19.
RP 1: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 3: 5 RP Badges Voucher (S19)
RP 5: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time
RP 6: 2x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 7: 1000 BP
RP 9: Heart (Emote Bubble used only in Cheer Park)
RP 10: Mission Card (S19)
RP 11: Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 13: 5 RP Badges Voucher (S19)
RP 15: Flex Muscles emote
RP 16: 2x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 17: 1000 BP
RP 19: Like It (Emote Bubble used only in Cheer Park)
RP 20: 30 Silver
RP 21: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 23: 5 RP Badges Voucher (S19)
RP 25: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time
RP 26: 3x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 27: 1000 BP
RP 29: 15 Silver
RP 30: Scarab Totem Parachute
RP 31: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 33: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
RP 35: 30 Silver
RP 36: Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 37: 1000 BP
RP 39: 15 Silver
RP 40: 3x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 41: 5x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 43: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
RP 45: Alien – UMP45
RP 46: 4x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 47: 1000 BP
RP 49: 15 Silver
RP 50: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time
RP 51: 5x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 53: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
RP 55: 5x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 57: 1000 BP
RP 59: 15 Silver
RP 60: 10 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
Indian players will have access to Royale Pass Season 19 when they log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India. They will start the season midway.
Players will have a very short time to acquire the tier rewards since Season 19 is set to end on July 12th.
