PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass: Free rewards and end date revealed

The PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass commenced today and will be available for roughly two months. Users must complete missions to obtain rewards comprising exciting skins, costumes, emotes, and more.

This new RP is called Traverse and features themed items like the Insect Queen-Mini14 and Wonderland-AKM, apart from outfits, including the Insect Queen Set and General Beetle Set.

To obtain them, players have to upgrade to Elite Pass or Elite Pass Plus for 600 and 1800 UC, respectively. Meanwhile, there are multiple free rewards available as well.

PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass end date and rewards

The current RP will draw to a close on July 12th, 2021 (+0 UTC). Then, the RP section will be closed and players won’t be able to progress through it any further.

Free rewards

Here is the list of free rewards in PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 19.

3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 1: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

5 RP Badges Voucher (S19)

RP 3: 5 RP Badges Voucher (S19)

RP 5: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP 6: 2x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

1000 BP

RP 7: 1000 BP

RP 9: Heart (Emote Bubble used only in Cheer Park)

RP 10: Mission Card (S19)

RP 11: Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 13: 5 RP Badges Voucher (S19)

Flex Muscles emote

RP 15: Flex Muscles emote

RP 16: 2x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 17: 1000 BP

Like It

RP 19: Like It (Emote Bubble used only in Cheer Park)

RP 20: 30 Silver

RP 21: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 23: 5 RP Badges Voucher (S19)

RP 25: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP 26: 3x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 27: 1000 BP

RP 29: 15 Silver

Scarab Totem Parachute

RP 30: Scarab Totem Parachute

RP 31: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 33: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

RP 35: 30 Silver

RP 36: Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 37: 1000 BP

RP 39: 15 Silver

RP 40: 3x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 41: 5x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 43: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Alien – UMP45

RP 45: Alien – UMP45

RP 46: 4x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 47: 1000 BP

RP 49: 15 Silver

RP 50: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP 51: 5x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 53: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

RP 55: 5x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 57: 1000 BP

RP 59: 15 Silver

RP 60: 10 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

