PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass: Free rewards and end date revealed

The PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass commenced today and will be available for roughly two months. Users must complete missions to obtain rewards comprising exciting skins, costumes, emotes, and more.
This new RP is called Traverse and features themed items like the Insect Queen-Mini14 and Wonderland-AKM, apart from outfits, including the Insect Queen Set and General Beetle Set.
To obtain them, players have to upgrade to Elite Pass or Elite Pass Plus for 600 and 1800 UC, respectively. Meanwhile, there are multiple free rewards available as well.
Also read: PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 3 major differences between the games in April 2021
PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass end date and rewards
The current RP will draw to a close on July 12th, 2021 (+0 UTC). Then, the RP section will be closed and players won’t be able to progress through it any further.
Free rewards
Here is the list of free rewards in PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 19.
RP 1: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 3: 5 RP Badges Voucher (S19)
RP 5: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time
RP 6: 2x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 7: 1000 BP
RP 9: Heart (Emote Bubble used only in Cheer Park)
RP 10: Mission Card (S19)
RP 11: Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 13: 5 RP Badges Voucher (S19)
RP 15: Flex Muscles emote
RP 16: 2x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 17: 1000 BP
RP 19: Like It (Emote Bubble used only in Cheer Park)
RP 20: 30 Silver
RP 21: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 23: 5 RP Badges Voucher (S19)
RP 25: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time
RP 26: 3x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 27: 1000 BP
RP 29: 15 Silver
RP 30: Scarab Totem Parachute
RP 31: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 33: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
RP 35: 30 Silver
RP 36: Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 37: 1000 BP
RP 39: 15 Silver
RP 40: 3x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 41: 5x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 43: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version update: APK+OBB direct download links for worldwide users
RP 45: Alien – UMP45
RP 46: 4x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 47: 1000 BP
RP 49: 15 Silver
RP 50: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time
RP 51: 5x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 53: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
RP 55: 5x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
RP 57: 1000 BP
RP 59: 15 Silver
RP 60: 10 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) release: Age restrictions and terms of service explained