Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) official APK file size and download link revealed

Early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India has been released on the Google Play Store for Indian users to download.

The Indian PUBG Mobile community has been patiently following details about the release of the localized variant for quite a while now, as it was banned back in September 2020. Since then, it has had its fair share of ups and downs as there were many hints about the game’s return around Diwali, but that wasn’t the case.

Finally, it appears Battlegrounds Mobile India could be released very soon with the early access already available.

Information about the APK size and download link of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Size

The size of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store is 721 MB. Therefore, players must ensure that enough space is available on their devices. Also, they will need to additionally download the resource packs.

Resource Packs should be downloaded additionally

Here’s the exact description and size of the Resource Packs stated in-game:

Low-spec Resource Pack: 379.6MB

“Apply the low-spec version of all graphic resources. Resources are downloaded quickly, and the game runs more smoothly.”

HD Resource Pack: 618.2 MB

“Apply the HD version of all graphic resources. Superior performance and effects, providing the best experience.”

Also read: Dynamo Gaming and other PUBG Mobile influencers receive Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access

Download link

Given are the steps on how players can download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices.

Step 1: Users should join the beta program of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The link for it has been given below:

BGMI Beta Program: Click here.

Step 2: Once they have registered, they should tap the “Download it from Google Play” option. It will take them to the Play Store page of the game.

Step 3: An “Install” button will appear on their screens. Upon clicking that, the download for the game will commence.

Note: The size is 721 MB, and players need to have enough space.

Step 4: Next, players should open the game and choose the required Resource Pack. After it is downloaded, they must log in to their accounts to enjoy the game.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India adds FAQ about upcoming features to official website, removes it shortly after

Edited by Shaheen Banu