Battlegrounds Mobile India adds FAQ about upcoming features to official website, removes it shortly after

Apparently, as of today, most FAQs added to Battlegrounds Mobile India’s website have been removed.

There has been a lot of speculation about the upcoming game’s release date, presumed by many to be June 18th. Fans have been checking every bit of information about this battle royale offering, and recently, several leaks have popped up.

Krafton has also been constantly teasing its arrival, with their latest post reading:

“The time is getting closer than you think!”

All FAQs about upcoming features on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official support section removed

Yesterday, many FAQs were uploaded to the support section on BGMI’s website, providing players with a better overview.

They talked about OTP login authentication, the RP system, maps, and other features like crates and coupons. However, the developers have now removed them.

Only two FAQs now remain

This has left fans wondering about what happened. Only the following FAQs remain:

Q. What is Battlegrounds Mobile India?

An intro to the game for fans (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

This answer describes the game and mentions the basic concept, i.e., 100 players parachuting onto an island and fighting against each other until the last one survives.

It also says that the title will feature a diverse variety of maps and utilizes Unreal Engine 4 to provide players with an exhilarating BR experience.

Readers can click here to read it.

Q. Does Krafton have a release planning for IOS version?

Answert to a query about iOS availability (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Details about the iOS version haven’t been announced officially by Krafton. While responding to this question, the developer stated the following:

“We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!”

Readers can click here to read it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer