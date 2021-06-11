BanBattlegroundsPUBG trends online as users urge the government to stop Battlegrounds Mobile India official release

Battlegrounds Mobile India's arrival has been shrouded in numerous uncertainties ever since the announcement for it was made. It must be noted that several politicians, including MLA Ninong Ering from Arunachal Pradesh, Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi, and Lok Sabha MP Arvind Dharmapuri, have recently called for the game's ban.
There was also a massive outcry caused after a few YouTubers made insensitive and racial remarks against Ninong Erring, former Union Minister of Minority Affairs. In the case of Paras Singh, the charges were filed under Section 124A/153A/505(2) of the Indian Penal Code.
Recently, trending conversations on Twitter have been about #BanBattlgroundsPUBG. This article dives into this controversy.
Also read: “Though I am excited for both Valorant Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, I am looking forward to the former a bit more”: Akshat Gupta of ArmPower Gaming
People ask the government to stop Battlegrounds Mobile India's release
On Twitter, #BanBattlegroundsPUBG has been trending as loads of people, including politicians and activists, are urging the government to initiate action against the game's release.
The general public, too, has shown their support for the trend, and many of them are not in favor of the game's release.
A few days later, Arvind Dharmapuri sent a letter to Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Minister of Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, inquiring about necessary steps against the game.
Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India and Valorant Mobile will definitely give the nation's mobile esports a big boost: Shiva Nandy, Founder/CEO, Skyesports
It has been over nine months since the game was banned, and the initial news about it left the Indian PUBG Mobile community devastated. Battlegrounds Mobile India was a source of hope for many, and the beginning of its pre-registration phase overflowed them with joy.
Krafton has been regularly dropping hints and other teasers about the release but is yet to provide a certain release date, leaving fans looking for answers.
Now with all these recent trends, anything is possible with the game's release. Players follow the developers to stay updated about all the official news regarding the game.
Also read: PUBG Mobile fans can definitely look forward to a more optimized gameplay experience from Battlegrounds Mobile India: Sambhav Kumar “iMazik” Khatang