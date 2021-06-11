BanBattlegroundsPUBG trends online as users urge the government to stop Battlegrounds Mobile India official release

Battlegrounds Mobile India's arrival has been shrouded in numerous uncertainties ever since the announcement for it was made. It must be noted that several politicians, including MLA Ninong Ering from Arunachal Pradesh, Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi, and Lok Sabha MP Arvind Dharmapuri, have recently called for the game's ban.

There was also a massive outcry caused after a few YouTubers made insensitive and racial remarks against Ninong Erring, former Union Minister of Minority Affairs. In the case of Paras Singh, the charges were filed under Section 124A/153A/505(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Recently, trending conversations on Twitter have been about #BanBattlgroundsPUBG. This article dives into this controversy.

People ask the government to stop Battlegrounds Mobile India's release

On Twitter, #BanBattlegroundsPUBG has been trending as loads of people, including politicians and activists, are urging the government to initiate action against the game's release.

I thank @Arvindharmapuri Ji, @ninong_erring ji for urging Govt of India to take action against Chinese Battlegrounds PubG. I urge all my followers to tweet with #BanBattleGroundsPubG to stop Chinese indirect invasion on India.

https://t.co/E2x5cT2h1T — Prashant Umrao (@ippatel) June 11, 2021

PubG is coming to India using different investment route but the money is Chinese. We don’t want that. #BanbattlegroundsPubG — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) June 11, 2021

Many prominent leaders MP & MLAs have written to GOI to #BanBattlegroundsPUBG raising concerns over security & data theft by Krafton & Tencent. I request @narendramodi ji @rsprasad @KirenRijiju to take strict action against Chinese company@arvindharmapuri https://t.co/IwzUFeFURO — Ashok Nete 🇮🇳 (@AshokNeteMP) June 11, 2021

The general public, too, has shown their support for the trend, and many of them are not in favor of the game's release.

Shocked by some people welcome reactions on

re-entry of PUBG Battleground.

You shameless fellows you are not only celebrating PUBG comeback but also peeing at martyrdom of our 20 braveheart in #galwanvalley .#BanBattlegroundsPUBG pic.twitter.com/eoayVFdu3d — NIRDESH THAKUR🇮🇳 #STANDWITHISRAEL 🇮🇱 (@nirdesh_dps1501) June 11, 2021

Pubg is coming back again in India but still with majority chinese investment. They are doing fraud to enter Indian market again and will steal and use our data again. #BanBattlegroundsPUBG



Not in favour of backfoot entries like this. pic.twitter.com/IoGZzYeiBp — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, India (@memenist_) June 11, 2021

chinese game PUBG trying to enter in India with different looks and names be like#BanBattlegroundsPUBG pic.twitter.com/sxQjtKNOLn — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@iamFirki) June 11, 2021

Never trust China.. using fraud ways to enter Indian market..



Tweet with #BanBattlegroundsPUBG because Nation first. 🥳 🇮🇳✌🏻 — Mthn (@Being_Humor) June 11, 2021

Remember our heroes when we allow again chinese to make money in India 🙏 #BanBattlegroundsPUBG #BanBattlegroundsPUBG pic.twitter.com/mlnq1Y7CT4 — Umaid Panwar (@umaidsinghpawar) June 11, 2021

A few days later, Arvind Dharmapuri sent a letter to Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Minister of Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, inquiring about necessary steps against the game.

It has been over nine months since the game was banned, and the initial news about it left the Indian PUBG Mobile community devastated. Battlegrounds Mobile India was a source of hope for many, and the beginning of its pre-registration phase overflowed them with joy.

Krafton has been regularly dropping hints and other teasers about the release but is yet to provide a certain release date, leaving fans looking for answers.

Now with all these recent trends, anything is possible with the game's release. Players follow the developers to stay updated about all the official news regarding the game.

