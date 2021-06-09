Battlegrounds Mobile India and Valorant Mobile will definitely give nation's mobile esports a big boost: Shiva Nandy, Founder/CEO, Skyesports

The community often regards the Skyesports leagues and championships as some of the best formats that help develop Indian esports’ grassroots scene.

Not only do these tournaments cater to their regional audiences, but the franchise league system significantly improves community engagement by providing a fresh, new format to the games.

In a special interaction with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Shiva Nandy, Founder/CEO at Skyesports, opened up about some ideas behind each of the Skyesports events.

He also talked about the upcoming mobile titles of Battlegrounds Mobile India and Valorant Mobile and how they will significantly impact the nation’s esports scene as it stands today.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. The Skyesports Valorant League 2021 was incredibly successful in terms of both viewership and community participation. Can you talk us through some of the challenges that you had to face during production?

Shiva: Yes, it was highly successful in terms of both viewership and community participation, but as with any event, there were challenges that we faced along the way.

Since this was a large-scale competition involving the professional players and top content creators, maintaining the schedules and getting everyone to join the game by the clock was one of the hardest things to pull off.

We always wanted to showcase a flawless and interactive broadcast for our audience. So when Tamil Nadu was in complete lockdown due to the pandemic, we kept our studio active in a kind of a bio bubble. All our staff members, along with the cooks, were there in the building for the entire period.

We faced many challenges, and I want to thank my entire in-house team, including the casters, family, cooks, and house help because we wouldn’t have been successful without them.

Q. Hosting and broadcasting games for 52 days at a stretch is no easy feat. What inspired you to take on this idea and create such a format? How much of it would you say was successful, and how much of it was not?

Shiva: Our tournament model is more in line with an already available fan base that city-based franchise leagues already enjoy in this country.

We did not want to reinvent the wheel. However, we wanted to ensure we create an IP that is unique both to the country and the many available esports titles.

There will be many other organizers who will be doing franchise leagues. But looking back at esports history, we would still be the pioneers in India or more so in South Asia. This fact is something that we are immensely proud of, it was a longtime dream, and I am happy we were able to execute our dream project..

Hosting the games for 52 days at a stretch was definitely not easy. However, it was the excitement of getting up every day and preparing for the matches that got kept us going.

And while we believe that the tournament was highly successful and exceeded expectations, we will continue to innovate and make our matches even more exciting for our audiences in the upcoming leagues.

