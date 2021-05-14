Esports influencers open up about their experience at Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Several esports influencers have opened up about their amazing experiences in Skyesports Valorant League 2021.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 is arguably the biggest Valorant tournament in India, with thousands of fans tuning in every day to watch the matches.

Eight teams are currently battling it out in a best-of-3, double round-robin format in the second half of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 group stages.

Esports Influencers opens up about Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Some of India’s most acclaimed esports influencers recently opened up about their experiences with Skyesports Valorant League 2021. Some of these influencers are directly involved with a Skyesports Valorant League 2021 team.

Binks, the captain of Mumbai Aces

Binks, the captain of Mumbai Aces, talked about how influential the tournament has been to the Indian gaming community:

"Skyesports League is exactly an idea that Indian Gaming Community needed at the moment. Bringing together different players and giving them exposure. This will not only inspire new people but also boost the confidence of those who are undervalued and also it has helped many content creators to understand how much hard work and dedication are required to play this game professionally."

Ankita of the Chennai Clutchers

Ankita, a popular streamer associated with Chennai Clutchers, lauded the Skyesports Valorant League format:

"Skyesports League format is great because everyone isn't just playing with their own players but actually got to pick and play with new players. This helps everyone meet new people and gives the newcomers a chance to show their skills."

Deathmaker of the Kolkata Tridents

Deathmaker, the frontman of the Kolkata Tridents, opened up about the diversity in Skyesports League:

"It's important to give opportunities to newer talent across genders and regions which Skyesports League is doing a phenomenal job at providing. What is even more refreshing is seeing them making the most of this opportunity! thank you skyesports!"

Manoj Kasyap of the Hydrabad Nawab franchise

Meanwhile, Manoj Kasyap, the owner of the Hydrabad Nawab franchise, talked about the platform that the tournament offers to players, even calling it "the best thing that has happened to Indian esports."

"Skyesports League gives a chance to underdogs to prove themselves by playing alongside pro players and content creators. It’s the best thing that has happened to Indian esports. Also, players get to play for their city and they also get support from the supporters of that city. it’s a great competition all around."

Hydraflick of Punjab Pinnacles

Hydraflick, the famous streamer and owner of Punjab Pinnacles, discussed how Skyesports League helps the growth of the Indian gaming industry

"Skyesports League is a great concept that brings the gaming community closer together and provides exposure to budding talents. we need more such initiatives to accelerate the growth of the Indian gaming industry."

Sherlock of the Delhi Dragons

Meanwhile, Sherlock of the Delhi Dragons opened up about her hopes for the future:

"Skyesports League brings together the pros and the creators and gives everyone a platform to show their skills. They have narrowed down the differences by giving equal opportunities to female creators and players to prove themselves. This change was really needed in the community. Hope more such initiatives are inspired by Skyesports."

The current standings of Skyesports Valorant League 2021

The Skyesports Valorant League is well into the second half of the group stage.

The current standings in Week 6 are as follows:

Rajasthan Strikers 21 points Bengaluru Crushers 16 points Hyderabad Nawabs 15.5 points Delhi Dragons 14 points Mumbai Aces 10.5 points Kolkata Tridents 9 points Punjab Pinnacles 4.5 points Chennai Clutchers 0 points

The top 4 teams will move on to the playoffs, where the 1st and 2nd-placed teams will compete in the upper bracket. Meanwhile, the 3rd and 4th-placed teams will face off in the lower bracket of the double-elimination tournament.

Fans are beyond excited to see which team will be crowned champions of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021.