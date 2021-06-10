PUBG Mobile fans can definitely look forward to a more optimized gameplay experience from Battlegrounds Mobile India: Sambhav Kumar “iMazik” Khatang

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official reveal has left the PUBG Mobile faithful in the country excited about what's to come from Krafton’s upcoming title.

Many mobile esports content creators, professional players, and online personalities have voiced their opinions about what Battlegrounds Mobile India will be like.

Popular YouTuber Sambhav Kumar “iMazik” Khatang is one of them. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Esports’ Abhishek Mallick, the former PUBG Mobile star gives his thoughts on both Battlegrounds Mobile India and Valorant Mobile.

Here is an excerpt from the conversation.

Q. You have been one of the biggest influencers and content creators for PUBG Mobile for quite some time now. The nationwide ban on the game must have hit your channel very hard. How did you adjust in the months after that?

Sambhav: At first, I was a bit worried when PUBG Mobile got banned because almost all of my followers and subscriptions came from the game’s community. They follow me and watch my channel for my gameplay, so it troubled me to think about how I could continue making content when the game itself was not available.

Eventually, when I moved onto Among Us and Valorant, I noticed that my audience liked the new games that I was creating content on, and I realized that I had been worrying for nothing.

Q. Tell us a bit about yourself. Who is Sambhav when he is not donning the persona of iMazik?

Sambhav: Outside the gaming persona of iMazik, I am a very chill person. I love hanging out with my friends and taking leisurely strolls with them around town.

Q. What’s the atmosphere like back at home? How supportive are the parents of your career choice as a content creator?

Sambhav: My parents have always been very supportive of my passions. They have a deep understanding of how I manage everything in life, and this is why they never stop me from doing anything that I wanted to do. They are always with me when it comes to pursuing my passion.

Q. Can you walk us through some of the creative processes that go behind the making of your content?

Sambhav: I never really plan my content, and I never have a script ready for what I am going to do. I try to entertain "in the moment," and the ideas just pop in my head while I am in the middle of playing the game.

Q. With Battlegrounds Mobile India finally being announced for this year, what are some of your expectations from Krafton’s upcoming title?

Sambhav: I hope that with Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton brings a whole new roadmap for the game’s esports scene. Especially a lot more tournaments, so that it can be bigger than what PUBG Mobile used to be.

Q. How different do you feel Battlegrounds Mobile India will be from its predecessor PUBG Mobile? What should fans be looking out for in Krafton’s upcoming title?

Sambhav: From what I know, PUBG Mobile fans can definitely look forward to a more optimized gameplay experience from Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game will be much smoother on low-end devices, and that should increase accessibility significantly.

Q. With Valorant Mobile also on the horizon, are you looking forward to playing Riot’s shooter on a handheld device?

Sambhav: I believe Valorant Mobile is something that can do really well in the Indian video game market. I am definitely looking forward to playing the game myself and creating content on it, so that is something my fans can definitely look forward to.

Q. How much do you feel the Indian mobile esports scene will change with the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India and Valorant Mobile?

Sambhav: The Indian mobile esports scene will get a significant boost and a lot of support when both of these titles go live.

I am sure that their launch will definitely help in bringing in investors, and more brands will slowly start to hold stakes in the scene.

Q. You were once a competitive PUBG Mobile professional. Can your fans expect you to be back on the professional stage once Battlegrounds Mobile India gets its official launch?

Sambhav: There are no plans of going pro for me as of yet, as I am completely focused on content creation. But my decision can change in the future. Who knows?

Q. What are some of your future plans for iMazik? Can fans expect something exciting in the coming months?

Sambhav: There is not much that I can reveal right now, but my fans can definitely expect a variety of content soon, along with some big announcements.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh