Krafton's official response to Battlegrounds Mobile India RP system, crates, and more

In the last couple of days, several developments have taken place regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India. There has been speculation that the developers will introduce Season 1 (SS1) into the title.

On top of that, the date of the game's trailer was also allegedly leaked. All this recent news has made players even more excited about the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country.

Krafton Inc. recently responded to several questions about the game, which this article discusses.

Krafton's answer to questions about Battlegrounds Mobile India

Here's how the developer responded to questions about RP, crates, and more:

RP

How does RP work? (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

While replying to a query about the functionality of RP, Krafton stated the following:

"You can check Royale Pass rules in the following ways: 1. Tap the RP button on the right side of the Lobby screen. 2. Tap the question mark (?) button right next to the ROYALE PASS logo."

They also discussed other things like the expiry and RP points as shown in the below picture:

Other questions and their responses (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Crates and coupons

Queries about crates and coupons (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Speaking of crates and coupons, the South Korean company disclosed this:

"Crates can be opened by using corresponding coupons or spending UC directly. The scraps can be gained from some specific events or opening the crates."

Moreover, they mentioned the three kinds of crates and coupons present in the game:

Types (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Premium Classic Supply

Custom room

Creating custom rooms (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Regarding the question of creating a custom room, the developer said:

"The custom room function is only available after purchasing the Elite Royale Pass or being on a clan with Level 2 or higher."

Apart from that, they named the ways to obtain a room card and their usability.

Readers can tap here to reach the Support section of the game and check out the other questions.

