Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) official system requirements, compatible devices, and more revealed

It has been over 25 days since the pre-registration cycle of Battlegrounds Mobile India began on the Google Play Store. However, players are still eagerly awaiting the game's launch in the country.

In the last few days, Krafton has been teasing Battlegrounds Mobile India’s arrival on the game's official social media handles.

While the company is yet to confirm a release date, many fans believe that the highly anticipated title will arrive on June 18th.

Battlegrounds Mobile India requirements and device compatibility

System requirements of Battlegrounds Mobile India

According to the official Google Play Store description of Battlegrounds Mobile India, here are the system requirements to run the game:

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.”

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration link and rewards

Readers can click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India. They can then click on the "Pre-register" button to get themselves pre-registered for the game.

Players will receive the following rewards after pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

1) Recon Mask

2) Recon Outfit

3) Celebration Expert Title

4) 300 AG

Battlegrounds Mobile India privacy policy and other details

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s privacy policy and terms of service are available on the game's official website.

A section of the privacy policy shows players how their data is collected. According to the developers, player data will be stored on servers located in India and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s terms of service discuss in-game restrictions for underage players.

Click here to read Battlegrounds Mobile India’s privacy policy.

Click here to read Battlegrounds Mobile India’s terms of service.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's social media handles

Here are the links to the official social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

