Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) trailer release date allegedly leaked, authenticity yet to be confirmed

In the Indian mobile gaming community, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release has generated a lot of chatter. The launch of the game has been the subject of numerous rumors and theories on the internet.

There has been an anxious wait for the return of this beloved title, and fans are eager for every bit of news. More than nine months have passed since PUBG Mobile was banned in India.

In a new development, the release date of BGMI’s trailer has been allegedly leaked.

Also read: #BanBattlegroundsPUBG trends online as users urge the government to stop Battlegrounds Mobile India official release

Release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India’s trailer leaked?

Akash Jumde, the Visual Content Designer at Krafton Inc, had earlier posted a clip on his Instagram handle. In it, players were able to spot the text, “Audio Clip Mixer 17th June-Date reveal Video-Crate in Sky.”

Following this, speculations have surfaced that the Battlegrounds Mobile India trailer could be coming out on June 17th. However, the authenticity of the post is yet to be confirmed.

Krafton has been releasing periodic updates and hints via artwork and videos. In light of recent developments, players are extremely optimistic about Battlegrounds Mobile’s eventual arrival in India.

It seems that the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India is nearing every day.

One of the recent posts from BGMI contained the following text, which further increased the hype about the release:

“The time is getting closer than you think!”

Also read: PUBG Mobile professional Ultron seemingly reveals Battlegrounds Mobile India release date on stream

Hints by PUBG Mobile Influencers

Several YouTubers and influencers have also hinted about Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here are a few of them:

Ghatak

Back in May, Ghatak had stated that BGMI would be releasing in the third week of June:

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

He recently tweeted the following:

Jis”KURUKSHETRA” me utarne ka ham besabri se intezar kar rahe he wo bas kuch hi din me khulega 💪🏻#INDIAKABATTLEGROUNDS — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) June 12, 2021

Maxtern

This binary value is equivalent to “18062021,” which can be considered to June 18th, 2021

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

Ocean

Ocean asked his fans about the difference between the smallest emirp and its prime.

Do you know about emrip? And the difference between an emrip and its prime?? (Smallest)



What is that number 🌝 — ocean (@lameboredghini) June 6, 2021

It is 13 that is the smallest emirp, while 31 is the prime number; accordingly, the difference arrives as 18.

Also read: “Though I am excited for both Valorant Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, I am looking forward to the former a bit more”: Akshat Gupta of ArmPower Gaming

Edited by Srijan Sen