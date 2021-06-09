PUBG Mobile professional Ultron seemingly reveals Battlegrounds Mobile India release date on stream

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release is one of the most awaited events in the Indian mobile gaming community.

In May, Krafton Inc. announced a particular version of PUBG Mobile to cater to players from India. In addition, they mentioned special events, outfits, and features.

However, since then, there has been no official announcement from the developers regarding the game’s official launch date.

But in one of his recent streams, the renowned PUBG Mobile esports athlete, Hemanth “Ultron” Sethi, talked about the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Also read: Indian PUBG players expect Battlegrounds Mobile India to release this month

Ultron potentially reveals Battlegrounds Mobile India release date

The gamer represents Galaxy Racer, currently participating at the PMPL Season 1 Arabia. They finished 12th in the League Stage and qualified for the finals.

At the end of his stream, Ultron was answering questions from fans, and one viewer asked him when Battlegrounds Mobile India would release in India. In its response, the PUBG Mobile athlete said:

“As far as I know, Battlegrounds Mobile India might be released on the 16th or 18th.”

(From: 3:04:27 - 3:04:35:)

The date that he talked about is similar to the ones that have been previously mentioned by other PUBG Mobile figures as well.

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur, in one of his tweets, quoted the following:

“1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy”

The binary number that he provided converts to “18062021” (June 18th, 2021) in decimals. He later asked fans about their predictions:

Last binary number was an assumption!

Now tell me what is your prediction? — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

These convert to:

1806

1206

1606

Previously, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare also gave a clue regarding the release date. He stated that the game could be coming in the 3rd week of June:

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Ocean Sharma also dropped a cryptic hint on his Twitter handle. He asked if the fans knew what an emirp was and the difference between the smallest emirp and its prime.

Do you know about emrip? And the difference between an emrip and its prime?? (Smallest)



What is that number 🌝 — ocean (@lameboredghini) June 6, 2021

13 is the smallest emirp, and 31 is the prime number; the difference between them provides the players with 18.

Players can follow the official social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India to stay on track about all the announcements:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India thanks fans for continuous support ahead of its official release

Edited by Ravi Iyer