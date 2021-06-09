Battlegrounds Mobile India thanks fans for continuous support ahead of its official release

The excitement for the special Indian version, i.e., Battlegrounds Mobile India, is pretty evident by the sheer numbers that the promotional videos have racked up on social media platforms.

The pre-registration trailer, released on May 18th, has already crossed over 12 million views and 1 million likes. It features the renowned Indian actor Arshad Warsi with PUBG Mobile figures: Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten.

Players can check out the pre-registration trailer below:

Developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India thank the community for their support towards the game

Battlegrounds Mobile India released a post on their social media handles thanking everyone for their incredible support. It read the following:

“Love for BATTLEGROUNDS. In a nutshell. We are overwhelmed by the love you guys have shown us! Keep dropping the awesome comments!”

Previously, #IndiakaBattlegrounds was also trending on Twitter. Ever since the game's announcement was made, the players have shown nothing but immense positivity towards the developers and the region-specific title:

Fans have been showing immense support to BGMI

Thank you #Krafton for your efforts to bring #BGMI in India ❤️❤️✨✨ — Yuuji HY Shukla (@Real_Yuuji_9029) June 4, 2021

BGMI ( Battleground Mobile India ) is going to have the biggest comeback in history of gaming. The game is already hyped by everyone. Show your support too❤️.#BGMI #gaming #Battelgroundsmobileindia — Aryan Gupta (@arxyxnn) May 22, 2021

You guys excited for BGMI hello player's pubg 🥰❤️... — tynoMXro (@TynoXro) June 3, 2021

20 million pre-registration mark crossed by Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India has clocked a staggering 20 million pre-registrations in just a matter of two weeks, which is truly an achievement. Users were informed of this accomplishment through a post on social media in which developers also expressed their gratitude towards them.

Earlier, CH Kim, the CEO of Krafton, said the following about the massive response towards the pre-registration of the upcoming title:

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the BATTLEGROUNDS IP, first developed by me and my team in 2017. The BATTLEGROUNDS IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and KRAFTON will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players.”

Edited by Shaheen Banu