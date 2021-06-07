Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) drops cryptic hint regarding official release

In a recent post on their social media handles, Battlegrounds Mobile India has shared a hint about the game's release date.

The game’s release has been the main topic of discussion ever since its announcement was made. Various developments have occurred, including the beginning of the pre-registration process on the Google Play Store.

However, with no release date specified by the developers, fans have been left waiting for an official confirmation. Various speculations about the same have now arisen on the internet. Also, several content creators have shared their assumptions with players as well.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India teases signature PUBG airdrop in latest post

Developers share a cryptic hint about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release in a new post

The post that BGMI released stated the following:

It’s almost time. Time for re-building memories, playing with your friends, and celebrating with chicken dinner!

It appears that the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India is now on the cards, and the wait for players could soon come to an end. Apart from this, Krafton has also periodically been teasing the maps and other elements via artworks and trailers.

However, it is worth noting that the developers still haven’t provided any concrete release date and have kept the topic about the same pretty secretive.

The support section of Battlegrounds Mobile India

In the support section of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the developers have stated that the process of finalizing it is currently underway.

As mentioned above, PUBG Mobile creators and influencers have also dropped hints about the game. A few of them are as follows:

Maxtern

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

(Converts to 18062021, i.e., June 18th, 2021)

Ghatak

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Mortal

12345

Date hai isme kisi cheez ki. 😉 — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) May 26, 2021

GodNixon

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India will get much better engagement from the community than PUBG Mobile got before the ban: Ujjwal “Techno Gamerz” Chaurasia

Details about pre-registration

Recently, the South Korean company confirmed that the pre-registration cycle had crossed the 20 million mark a few days ago. If users are yet to do so, they can check out the link provided below:

Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store: Click here

Here are the pre-registration rewards:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Also read: "Only after the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India will we know how different this battle royale is from PUBG Mobile": Sourabh Kotnala of Sk28 Gaming

Edited by Shaheen Banu