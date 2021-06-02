Battlegrounds Mobile India will get much better engagement from the community than PUBG Mobile got before the ban: Ujjwal “Techno Gamerz” Chaurasia

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s arrival is highly anticipated by the nation’s mobile gaming community, which has been the case since PUBG Mobile was banned last year. And with Krafton finally announcing its official release, the excitement among fans is somewhat contagious.

With the amount of hype that Battlegrounds Mobile India is creating, popular GTA YouTuber, Ujjwal “Techno Gamerz” Chaurasia feels it will have more engagement than PUBG Mobile had before the ban.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Abhishek Mallick, Ujjwal opened up about some of his expectations from Battlegrounds Mobile India and how he feels the upcoming title will change the mobile esports scene in India.

Here is an excerpt of the interview.

Q. You have been one of India’s popular gaming content creators who has been playing PUBG Mobile. So how has life been for you ever since PUBG Mobile got banned in India last year?

Techno Gamerz: Before PUBG mobile got banned in India, I always used to play and live stream this game, but after the ban, I started focusing more on other games like GTA 5, Minecraft, Hitman, and many more titles along this line.

I also got excellent support from the audience, and I kept playing new games in the same way.

Q. How did you feel when the Indian iteration of the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India, was officially announced?

Techno Gamerz: Right now, BGMI has been announced officially, and I am thrilled. I remember those old days when we used to land in Pochinki and completely go crazy in the game; it was so much fun.

So once the official launch is made, I am going to be sleepless for a night or two as I am already very excited about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s arrival.

Q. How different do you feel Battlegrounds Mobile India will be when compared to PUBG Mobile?

Techno Gamerz: As far as I think, the game will be almost the same, but the players of the Indian version will not be able to play with the players of the global version. The Indian outfit is about to come out, and maybe the color of the blood will change to green or blue.

Q. How drastically do you think the Indian mobile esports scene will change once Battlegrounds Mobile India launches?

Techno Gamerz: The Indian gaming and esports industries are already booming, and the return of PUBG Mobile as BGMI will further catalyze its growth by many folds.

Q. For better or worse, what do you feel will Battlegrounds Mobile India’s impact be on similar titles like Free Fire and Call of Duty: Mobile?

Techno Gamerz: After the ban on PUBG Mobile, other titles like Call of Duty and Free Fire were promoted, and new players got on board. But if Battlegrounds Mobile India returns, there is some chance that players who went to another battle royale game will return, especially after the tremendous hype created around BGMI.

Q. With Krafton’s title making a return to India, how exactly will your professional career as a streamer and content creator change?

Techno Gamerz: My plan is that if Battleground Mobile India comes back, I will keep playing all the games on my main channel, Techno Gamerz, but live stream Battlegrounds Mobile India on another channel.

Q. In terms of investment, what kind of engagement do you feel that Battlegrounds Mobile India can pull in for the scene once it’s officially launched?

Techno Gamerz: As far as I think, if Battlegrounds Mobile India comes back, then it is going to get much better engagement than before because people have waited for it a lot, and they also want it from the bottom of their heart.

Also, the excitement level is so high that those who did not play it the first time will also play it now.

Q. Do you feel that India having its own version of PUBG Mobile will cause complications, especially when it comes to competitive fairness in esports?

Techno Gamerz: I can’t say it 100%. But, yes, I think there may be some complications. If seen, the game’s versions in China and Korea are entirely different.

Q. With the PUBG Mobile ban last year, many esports talents and streamers started taking up new games. How many of the player base and online personalities do you feel will return once the game returns?

Techno Gamerz: Yes, some esports players and streamers started playing new games after PUBG Mobile got banned, but now, if Battlegrounds Mobile India comes back, they will play it again.

However, I think they will play it midway. I personally will try new games too.

Q. Will the majority of your time now go to playing Battlegrounds Mobile India after its official launch? What can fans expect from your future streams?

Techno Gamerz: After the official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, I will try to do one to two live streams in a week and play with my subscribers and conduct some tournaments in which I will also be participating.

Q. Do you plan to get into the competitive side of Battlegrounds Mobile India after it’s launched?

Techno Gamerz: It has been my hobby since the beginning, and I have played a lot of PUBG Mobile esports tournaments with my team. So, after the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India, I would like to focus on that side.