Fans await Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date after two weeks of pre-registrations, popular YouTubers drop hints

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently the most highly anticipated title in the Indian mobile gaming community.

It's been almost two weeks since the pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on the Google Play Store. However, the developers are yet to officially announce the release date for the game.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date on the internet. Prominent YouTubers and influencers across the country have also dropped many hints about the game’s launch.

Here are some of the fan reactions and speculation regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date:

What date you expected for bgmi release #battlegroundsmobileindia #IndiaKaBattlegrounds — Turbo Mayank (@TurboMayank) June 2, 2021

Bgmi release date where please reply — Avinash (@Avinash92506496) June 1, 2021

Release date ?

10,15,18

Es me se koi BGMI ki release date hai #bgmi — OGGY (@Mehulwag) May 31, 2021

I have 2 Sides 🌝



1. सबर का फल मीठा होता है



2. But ye BGMI wale Release Date kab batayenge mere se aur Wait nhi ho rha !! 😭 — aage_ka_kuch_soche?🗣️ (@ig_backchodpubg) May 30, 2021

21...BGMI release date? — Faheem Zia (@FaheemZia7) May 29, 2021

@NeonMan_01 sir what's the release date for BGMI, Is it 18th of June!?#battlegroundmobileindia — Frost Gaming (@FrostGamingIn) May 29, 2021

Bgmi release date or wot😳 — Anaya Hussain (@_anaya_1) May 26, 2021

Krafton has responded to a query about the release date in the support section of the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website. Here is what the company had to say:

"We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

YouTubers hint at Battlegrounds Mobile India release date

As stated above, many gaming content creators and social media personalities have been dropping hints regarding the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here are some of the hints:

Ghatak

PUBG Mobile pro Ghatak believes that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released in the third week of June:

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

MortaL

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile content creator and player MortaL tweeted out a series of numbers last month, stating that they represent the date of an unnamed event.

12345

Date hai isme kisi cheez ki. 😉 — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) May 26, 2021

Maxtern

Last month, PUBG Mobile personality Maxtern appeared to reveal the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India by tweeting out a series of binary numbers.

After converting these binary numbers into decimals, the result is 18062021, which is now widely believed to be June 18th, 2021.

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

In a different tweet, Maxtern clarified that this date was only his assumption:

Last binary number was an assumption!

Now tell me what is your prediction? — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

Conversion

When the series of binary numbers that Maxtern tweeted are converted to decimals, they result in three possible dates:

1806 (June 18th) 1206 (June 12th) 1606 (June 16th)

