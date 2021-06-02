Fans await Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date after two weeks of pre-registrations, popular YouTubers drop hints

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently the most highly anticipated title in the Indian mobile gaming community.
It's been almost two weeks since the pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on the Google Play Store. However, the developers are yet to officially announce the release date for the game.
There has been a lot of speculation regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date on the internet. Prominent YouTubers and influencers across the country have also dropped many hints about the game’s launch.
Here are some of the fan reactions and speculation regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date:
Krafton has responded to a query about the release date in the support section of the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website. Here is what the company had to say:
"We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"
YouTubers hint at Battlegrounds Mobile India release date
As stated above, many gaming content creators and social media personalities have been dropping hints regarding the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here are some of the hints:
Ghatak
PUBG Mobile pro Ghatak believes that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released in the third week of June:
MortaL
Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile content creator and player MortaL tweeted out a series of numbers last month, stating that they represent the date of an unnamed event.
Maxtern
Last month, PUBG Mobile personality Maxtern appeared to reveal the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India by tweeting out a series of binary numbers.
After converting these binary numbers into decimals, the result is 18062021, which is now widely believed to be June 18th, 2021.
In a different tweet, Maxtern clarified that this date was only his assumption:
When the series of binary numbers that Maxtern tweeted are converted to decimals, they result in three possible dates:
- 1806 (June 18th)
- 1206 (June 12th)
- 1606 (June 16th)
