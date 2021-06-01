Revenant Esports announces Battlegrounds Mobile India roster

With the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India imminent in the coming weeks, esports organizations all over the country have started picking up rosters and finalizing players.

With Krafton investing a lot of money in India, esports is also bound to grow with new leagues and tournaments that promise to be bigger and better than before.

Organizations are looking to capitalize on this opportunity by picking the cream of the crop among the Battlegrounds Mobile India talent in the nation. They want to give them a chance to build synergy and practice ahead of the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India tournaments.

The latest to join the fray is Revenant Esports, who announced its Battlegrounds Mobile India roster through its social media platforms today.

Revenant Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India roster:

Encore (Rishabh Katoch) Paradox (Parichay Bansal) AustinX (Sujoy Das) TopDawg (Ankit Mehra)

In a press release, the founder and CEO of Revenant Esports, Rohit N Jagasia, said:

"We have a solid vision and massive plans to play an instrumental part in the Battlegrounds community. We aim to grow aggressively in the competitive esports and content with our brand-new roster. We will also focus on creating IPs via virtual & offline events."

The roster looks stacked on paper, with the players having performed at the top level of PUBG Mobile esports. Encore and Paradox, ex-Megastars members, have been on the scene for quite a while now, securing a third-place finish in the PMPL: Spring Split 2020 Finals. The players also competed at the PMWL Season 0 East, representing India on the global stage.

AustinX, an ex-member of Team Synerge and Galaxy Racer, is also a force to be reckoned with. The player has excellent fragging potential and top-notch performances at the highest level, featuring in the top 10 kill leaders during the PMPL: Spring Split 2020 League Stage.

Another talented player on the roster is Topdawg, who has shown immense promise. Although relatively new in the scene, Topdawg earlier played for DarkTangent Esports at the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 and has stood up to expectations whenever given a chance.

Speaking about the team, the captain, Paradox, said that he was excited about the roster's future with Revenant Esports and wished to go a long way with them and lay a huge emphasis on Indian esports.

Paradox also spoke about the additions of AustinX and TopDawg:

"I think both are amazing additions to the roster. AustinX brings great experience as an assaulter, which he even showcased in the World League and PMCO. Whereas, TopDawg is an underdog who will be our trump card as he has the hunger to win."

About Revenant Esports

Revenant Esports, one of the fastest-growing esports organizations from India, has recently announced its entry into the Battlegrounds Mobile India competitive scene.

Revenant Esports was founded in 2020 and is a destination for casual, aspiring, and pro gamers and content creators; and has shown exponential growth through 2020.

Well known for its strong foothold in the Call of Duty Mobile competitive scene, the company has set up significant esports gaming and broadcasting infrastructure.

It would be interesting to see how the roster performs in the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India tournaments, with the competition getting increasingly more challenging.