PUBG Mobile 1.3 Korean version for Season 18: Download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile KR (Korean version) is one of the regional versions of the battle royale game, PUBG Mobile.

Compared to the global version, PUBG Mobile KR offers a more comprehensive range of cosmetics. The game also has a unique currency called Donkatsu Medal, which players can use to purchase crates.

PUBG Mobile KR is available for players in the Korea and Japan region. Its developers recently announced that they would be putting restrictions that would disable players from other countries from accessing the game after June 30.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how to download PUBG Mobile KR via the TapTap application.

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 Korean version for Season 18 via TapTap

Note: The size of PUBG Mobile KR is 666MB on TapTap, while the size of the resource pack varies based on the option that the player chooses. Before downloading the game, players must ensure that they have sufficient space on their devices.

Players can download the latest PUBG Mobile 1.3 update via the TapTap application by following the steps below:

Step 1: Players should visit the official website of TapTap and download the app. The link to the website is provided below:

Official TapTap website: Click here

Official website of TapTap where the players can download its application

Step 2: Players should then locate and install the application on their devices. However, they must remember to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option if they have not done it previously.

Step 3: After TapTap is successfully installed, open the app and search for PUBG Mobile KR.

Step 4: Numerous results will appear on the screen. Players have to select the most relevant option and tap on the ‘Download’ button.

If players have an older version of PUBG Mobile KR installed, an ‘Update’ button will appear on the screen. They can click on that button to update the game.

