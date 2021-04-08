PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update (global version): APK download link for worldwide users

After the success of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update, the game's developers have now released the 1.4 beta version.

Players have an opportunity to test out all the new features, including content related to the Godzilla vs. Kong collaboration.

Players can download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version on their Android devices via the APK file present on the official beta website.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can download and install the 1.4 beta version of PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update (global version) using APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version and test out all the new features:

Step 1: Players must first download the APK file for the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version. The link to the file is given below:

To download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version APK file, click here.

Note: The size of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version is around 606 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack will vary based on the player's choice. Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 2: After the APK file is downloaded, players have to enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option and install the file.

Choose between either of the resource packs

Step 3: Players will then have to locate and install the APK file. Next, they should open the game and choose one of the available resource packs: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: Players must tap on the Guest option. A dialog box will appear on the screen, asking them to enter the Invitation Code.

Enter Invitation Code

Step 5: After entering the Invitation Code, players will be able to access the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta on their Android devices.

Note: Players have to enter the Invitation Code / Binding Code to access the beta version. They can click here to read more about it.

If players face a parsing error, they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps mentioned above again.

