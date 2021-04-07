Invitation Code in PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update: All you need to know

The newest iteration of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta has been released. There are numerous new features in the store for players to test out before their induction with the actual update.

Users can download the 1.4 beta on their Android devices via the APK file, which is available on the official website. However, they need an Invitation Code to access it, which this article talks about.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta Invitation Code

Players need an Invitation Code to access PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta

The developers removed the Invitation Code feature in the later versions of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta. But it has been reintroduced in the latest 1.4 beta.

Hence, players require the Binding Code or Invitation Code to get admitted into the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta. The developers created this system to lower users’ violations in the beta version.

The code binds the global version account of the players with that of the beta one, and in case they do have violations on the beta, the global version account will be penalized appropriately. Hence, users are advised not to share their codes with anyone.

They can follow these steps to obtain the Invitation Code and access the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta:

Step 1: Players have to open the event section in the global version of PUBG Mobile and tap on the ‘Test Server’ option.

Click on the 'Get It' option

Step 2: Next, they must click on the ‘Generate Binding Code’ option and copy it.

Step 3: After obtaining the code, the gamers can open the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta on their devices and click on the ‘Guest’ option.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear on the screen, and they may enter the copied binding code into the text field and click on the ‘Yellow’ colored button below.

(Note: Certain conditions must be fulfilled to generate the Activation Code successfully, like logging in more than once in the last seven days and more.)

Users will then be able to access the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version on their devices and test out all the new aspects. Moreover, it also has content related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration.

