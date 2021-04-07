PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update: APK download link for worldwide users

The highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta has been released. And the content for Godzilla vs Kong collaboration is one of the highlight features for the latest iteration of the beta.

Players can download it using the APK file to test all the new features induced by the game's beta version. This article provides players with a step-by-step guide to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Download PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version using APK file

To download and install PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta, players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Users must download the APK file from the link provided below.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version APK download: Click here

The APK file's size is around 606 MB, whereas the resource pack's size depends on the users' selection. Hence, they must ensure that there is enough storage available on the device before downloading the file.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, players should enable the "Install from unknown source" option if it hasn't been done previously.

Step 3: Next, users must locate and install the APK file.

Select the preferred resource pack

Step 4: After it is complete, players should open the PUBG Mobile beta version and select the preferred resource pack: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Enter the code and tap the OK button

Step 5: Users must tap the guest option; a dialog box will appear, prompting them to enter the invitation code.

Note: Players will have to generate the binding code from the game's global version, and there are specific eligibility criteria for the same. Also, users must never share this code with others as they will be penalized for any offense made in the beta version.

Step 6: Enter the code in the field and click the yellow button. Now, users can enjoy testing all the new features before their incorporation into the game's global version.

If players face a parsing error, they can re-download the files and follow the steps mentioned earlier.

