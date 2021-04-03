Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile KR: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices?

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile KR are popular and well-known titles on the mobile platform. PUBG Mobile KR is the localized variant of PUBG Mobile that has gained massive popularity after the ban of the regular version of PUBG Mobile in various countries.

Although PUBG Mobile KR is a variant of the original title, there are no such major noticeable differences. Both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile KR offer almost the same gameplay and graphic experience, with no real variations.

Free Fire is also a very unique battle royale title that offers exclusive features even on low-end devices.

This article will compare PUBG Mobile KR and Free Fire to see which one of them will be a better performer on budget Android devices with 4 GB RAM.

Here are the specifications for PUBG Mobile KR and Free Fire:

PUBG Mobile KR

System requirements

Android version: 6.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB)

Storage size: 2.37 GB (Varies on each device)

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 625 equivalent

Free Fire

System requirements

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Storage size: 910 MB (Varies on each device)

PUBG Mobile KR vs Free Fire: Gameplay and Graphics

Gameplay

As previously mentioned, PUBG Mobile KR is no different than its original variant and hence sees 100 players landing on a hostile island where they have to fight each other to be the last man standing.

Free Fire also offers the same theme, but drops 50 players onto the ground to survive and strive for the Booyah.

The average match duration for a game of PUBG Mobile KR is about 30-35 minutes, while in Free Fire, it is only about 12-15 minutes.

Graphics

The Graphics of PUBG Mobile KR are commendable. It offers realistic life-like textures in frames with 60 FPS extreme frame rate caps on 4 GB RAM Android devices.

Free Fire also has impressive graphics, but somehow lacks the realistic touch of its rival. It is more cartoonish and arcade-like, but has vibrant color contrasts. It also provides 60 FPS frame rates on 4 GB RAM devices.

Conclusion: Which is a better performer?

Both PUBG Mobile KR and Free Fire are undoubtedly decent performers on budget Android devices. However, PUBG Mobile KR is heavy to optimize, and hence, after a short interval of time, the game tends to get laggy and choppy on 4 GB RAM devices.

Free Fire though, is designed to be capable of running on low-end devices. Hence, it requires much lesser device optimization and can perform better than the former with smooth and high frame rates on 4 GB RAM devices.

