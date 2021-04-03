5 best characters for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in April 2021

Garena Free Fire is an immersive battle royale game that offers multiple gameplay modes and other exclusive features.

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes in Free Fire and features fast-paced and intense combat.

Players can choose a character before playing a match in the Clash Squad mode. Free Fire characters have special abilities that give players a significant advantage on the battleground. With the right characters, players can easily overcome their opponents in this mode.

This article lists some of the best characters that players can use in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode as of April 2021.

Note: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Which are the best characters to use in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode as of April 2021?

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability creates a five-meter aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP per second for five seconds.

At its highest level, Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP per second for 10 seconds.

#2 Chrono

Chrono is one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire. He has an active ability called Time Turner. At its default level, this ability produces a force field that prevents 600 damage from opponents. Chrono can also fire at opponents from inside the force field.

When Time Turner is used, Chrono's movement speed increases by 15%. His allies inside the force field also see an increase in their movement speed by 10%. This ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

#3 Jota

As per his in-game description, Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman with a passive ability called Sustained Raids.

At its base level, this ability instantly restores 25HP with each SMG or Shotgun kill and has a five-second cooldown.

At its highest level, Sustained Raids can regenerate 40 HP for every shotgun or SMG kill.

#4 Hayato

Hayato has a passive ability called Bushido. At its default level, this ability increases the player's armor penetration by 7.5%, with every 10% reduction in maximum HP.

At its maximum level, Bushido increases the player's armor penetration by 10% for every 10% reduction in total HP.

#5 Antonio

Antonio has a passive skill called Gangster's Spirit. At its base level, this ability provides the player with 10 additional HP when the round begins.

At its maximum level, Gangster's Spirit provides the player with 35 additional HP when the round begins.

Honorable mentions: K, Skyler, Luqueta, Jai

Disclaimer: The choice of a character in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

