Hayato vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for the ranked mode in March 2021?

Garena Free Fire characters play an important role across different game modes in the battle royale title. They have special abilities that players can use to their advantage in a match.

Ranked mode is a competitive Free Fire mode in which players battle to climb up the rank tiers in the game.

Hayato and DJ Alok are popular choices for the ranked mode in Free Fire. This article compares the two characters' abilities to determine which one is a better pick for the mode in March 2021.

Assessing the abilities of Hayato and DJ Alok for the ranked mode in Free Fire

Hayato's ability - Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Hayato is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called Bushido.

At the character's base level, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5 percent with every 10 percent reduction in maximum HP.

When Hayato reaches level 6, the armor penetration increases by 10 percent with every 10 percent decrease in total HP.

DJ Alok's ability - Drop The Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's special ability is called Drop The Beat. It creates a 5m aura that boosts ally movement speed by 10 percent and recovers 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

Drop The Beat is an active skill that is well-suited to aggressive players and can be improved up to level 6. At level 6, this ability increases ally movement speed by 15 percent and recovers HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Conclusion: Who is better?

While Hayato and DJ Alok are useful characters in Free Fire, the latter is a better choice for the ranked mode in the game.

DJ Alok's ability offers constant HP recovery and increased ally movement speed, which is incredibly handy in fast-paced and intense combat associated with the ranked mode. Meanwhile, Hayato's ability can only increase the enemy's armor penetration without any HP support.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

