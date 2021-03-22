3 best pets to pair with Chrono in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

Garena Free Fire includes plenty of characters and pets with exclusive skills that gamers can use to improve their gameplay.

Chrono is one of the game's most powerful characters, with active skills. He is one of the most popular characters, too, possessing potent skills.

Some pets can improve or strengthen Chrono's abilities, which is what this article discusses.

Also read: 3 best websites to top up Free Fire diamonds in March 2021

Three best pets to pair with Chrono in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

#1 - Rockie

Rockie is the ideal companion for players who have characters. In this scenario, it is an outstanding alternative for Chrono. Its ability is called Stay Chill, which lessens the cooldown time of Chrono's enabled active ability by 6 percent at its default stage.

When maxed out to pet level 7, it will reduce the active skill cooldown period by 15 percent. As a result, Chrono will be able to use his powers more often with a shorter cooldown time.

Advertisement

#2 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda has the fantastic skill, Panda's Blessings. At its most basic level, the ability allows Detective Panda to gain 4 HP after killing an opponent. When maxed out, he recovers 10 HP with each kill.

This is one of the best attacking skills in Free Fire, and when paired with Chrono, Detective Panda can restore a significant amount of HP while Chrono uses his defensive abilities.

#3 - Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Advertisement

Poring possesses a unique quality known as Stitch and Patch. It adds one helmet and armor protection every three seconds, preventing level 1 armor and helmets from being damaged, thereby providing additional armor durability.

This pet's skill enhances one helmet and shield endurance per second as it maximizes. It also prohibits the destruction of level 3 armor and helmets. This way, it helps and adds up to Chrono's defensive ability in the Clash Squad mode.

Also read: Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for quick headshots in Android devices: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's personal views.