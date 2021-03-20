Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for quick headshots in Android devices: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Correct sensitivity settings are necessary for quick headshots in Free Fire. This is important because Free Fire majorly focuses on the Battle Royale Classic mode in the game. Players must ace their gameplay to survive till the end.

While many intermediate players acclimatize themselves with personalized sensitivity settings, many beginners struggle to get the perfect sensitivity for better gameplay on their devices.

This article will share the best sensitivity settings for beginners, helping them take easy and quicker headshots during a match.

What are the best sensitivity settings in Free Fire for quicker headshots?

Note: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are specially for beginners. The sensitivity recommended is lower than usual because players need to get their hands on the new settings first. Also, the sensitivity varies from device to device. Hence, small tweaks might be necessary.

The settings given below will reduce the recoil of weapons and offer the best sensitivity to get quicker and more accurate headshots.

Best sensitivity for beginners for quicker headshots

General: 100

Red Dot: 75

2X Scope: 68

4X Scope: 52

AWM Scope: 45

Free Look: 100

Players can follow these steps to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Step 2: Go to the 'Settings' icon present at the top right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 3: A new menu tab will appear. Tap on the 'Sensitivity' tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: Apply the settings mentioned above.

How to aim for quicker headshots with new sensitivity?

As a beginner, players need to practice more and more to get a good grip over their device's sensitivity. Players can always tweak the settings to get the best results according to their individual devices.

Players can perform quicker headshots by dragging their aim over the enemy's body. They must slide up the crosshair and tap on the fire button after they've aimed it. The crosshairs will immediately target the enemy's head, giving the player an accurate and quicker headshot.

This trick is difficult to get at first, but players will master it gradually when they frequently practice on the training grounds.

