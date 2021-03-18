3 best websites to top up Free Fire diamonds in March 2021

Garena Free Fire has a large collection of attractive items, including skins, weapons, bundles and more.

Most of these items can be obtained using diamonds, which are the in-game currency. However, these diamonds have to be purchased using real money.

Players can purchase Free Fire diamonds via various third-party websites that offer great discounts. This article lists three of the best websites for Free Fire diamond top-ups in March 2021.

What are the three best websites to top up Free Fire diamonds in March 2021?

#1 Games Kharido

(Image via Games Kharido)

Games Kharido is one of the most popular top-up websites in India. It offers players a 100% bonus on their first purchase.

Players can follow the steps given below to top up Free Fire diamonds via Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official Games Kharido website. They can click here to do so.

#2 Codashop

Codashop is a well-known top-up website with millions of users across the globe. Players do not need to register or log in to the website to buy diamonds. All they have to do is provide their Player ID.

Players can follow these steps to buy Free Fire diamonds from Codashop:

Step 1: Players must first visit the Codashop website. They can click here to do so.

#3 SEAGM

SEAGM, aka Sea Gamer Mall, is a popular website that players use to purchase various digital products.

Players can follow the steps given below to top up Free Fire diamonds using SEAGM:

Step 1: Players must visit the official website of SEAGM and tap on the Free Fire option for the respective region.

