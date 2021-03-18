Chrono vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked mode in March 2021?

Chrono and DJ Alok are two of the most powerful Free Fire characters with active abilities. Both characters can be used in different game modes and challenges in Garena's battle royale title.

The ranked mode is one of the most competitive modes in Free Fire because of the tier system that engages players in rank-pushing.

This article will compare the abilities of Chrono and DJ Alok to see which one of them is the best pick for Free Fire's ranked mode in March 2021.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active skill called Drop the Beat, which can generate a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10 percent and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

At the maximum level, this ability increases ally movement speed by 15 percent and recovers 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

According to his description in Free Fire, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another world who has an active skill called Time Turner.

At its base level, this ability can build a force field that blocks 600 enemy damage. Chrono can fire at opponents when he's inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

In addition, allies inside the force field get a 10% improvement in movement speed, with results lasting four seconds. This ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At the highest level, the movement speed of the player increases by 30 percent and that of his allies increases by 15%. The effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

While both DJ Alok and Chrono are great characters to use in Free Fire, the former has a marginal advantage in the ranked mode.

While Chrono increases his allies' movement speed and offers protection from enemy damage, DJ Alok offers players a constant HP source while increasing not only his own movement speed but also that of his allies.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style

