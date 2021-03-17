5 best Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge after Skyler's addition

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is one of the most popular custom room challenges ever created. It was started by famous content creators on YouTube for entertainment purposes and later blew up to be one of the most playable custom room matches.

The Factory Challenge features two players landing on the roof of a factory in Bermuda to fight against each other with melee weapons or fists.

Choosing the right character helps in boosting a player's performance. This article lists some of the best and most suitable characters for the Factory Challenge after the inclusion of Skyler, the most recent addition to the character section of the game.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and solely reflects the writer's personal views.

Top 5 characters for Factory Challenge in Free Fire after Skyler's addition

#1 - Kla

Kla in Free Fire

Kla is definitely one of the best characters for the Factory Challenge as it mainly features fistfights and melees, and there is no better option than Kla for fistfights. He has a passive ability called Muay Thai, which improves the fist damage by 100% when equipped.

Kla can be maximized to level 6 using character fragment cards, maximizing his fist damage by 400%, which means players will be knocked down in one punch by him.

Advertisement

#2 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is another viable option for the Factory Challenge due to his healing and increased movement ability. He has a unique active ability called Drop the Beat, which creates a five-meter aura, increasing the ally movement speed by 10% and restoring 5 HP/s in five seconds.

#3 - Kelly

Kelly is a great character for the Factory Challenge due to her ability called Dash. The ability allows the player to increase the sprinting speed by one percent, and when she is maximized, the speed is increased by 6%. This can help players with quick movements during fistfights.

Advertisement

#4 - K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All. His ability allows him to boost his max EP by 50.

In the jiu-jitsu mode, K's allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. And in the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. The mode switch cooldown takes around 20 seconds.

At his maximum potential, K can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the psychology mode. His psychology mode ability will help players in restoring EPs throughout the match.

#5 - Chrono

Chrono has an active ability in Free Fire called Time Turner, which creates a force field that blocks 600 damage. Also, allies inside the force field receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. At his highest level, he increases the movement speed of the player by 30%.

Advertisement

Chrono's ability is viable for the Factory Challenge because it increases the movement speed of the players inside the force field during fistfights.

Also read: 3 best pets for Free Fire's ranked mode in March 2021