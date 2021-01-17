Chrono vs Steffie in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Garena Free Fire's characters play a crucial role in the game. They possess special abilities that help players on the battleground and subsequently determine the outcome of a match.

Chrono and Notora are two popular characters in Free Fire. This article compares the abilities of these two characters to decide which is better to use in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Steffie in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is a bounty hunter with an active ability called Time Turner. At the base level, the ability conjures a force field that can block 600 damage.

Chrono can also shoot from inside the force field while increasing movement speed by 15%. Allies inside the force field also receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

After Chrono is boosted to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, and his allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds, with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Steffie's ability - Painted Refuge

Steffie in Free Fire

As per her in-game description, Steffie is a pro graffiti artist who has an active ability called Painted Refuge.

At her initial level 1 ability, she can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds. The CD lasts for 45 seconds, and the effects do not stack.

At her maximum level, Steffie can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 25% and bullet damage by 5% for 10 seconds.

Conclusion

While Steffie is a great character that can reduce damage taken by explosives and bullets, Chrono has a much more versatile ability that offers two skillsets simultaneously. Using his Time Turner, players can attack and defend when inside a forcefield, while also boosting movement speed.

Hence, Chrono is a better choice than Steffie in Garena Free Fire.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other.)

