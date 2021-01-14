Chrono vs Notora in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Garena Free Fire's characters are an active feature of the game that sets it apart from other battle royale titles. Almost every character has a unique ability that helps the player on the virtual battleground.

Chrono and Notora are two of the most popular characters in Free Fire. This article compares these two characters to determine which one is better for the Clash squad mode matches in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Notora in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is a bounty hunter with an active ability called Time Turner. At the base level, the ability conjures up a force field that's able to block 600 damage.

Chrono can also shoot from inside the force field while increasing movement speed up by 15%. Allies inside the force field also receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

After Chrono is boosted to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, and his allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds, with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Notora

Notora in Free Fire

Notora is a motorcycle racer who has a passive ability called Racer's Blessing, which is known as a special survival ability.

At her base level ability, she can restore 5 HP of all members on a vehicle every 4.5 seconds. However, the effects of the ability do not stack.

At her maximum capacity (6th level), she can restore 5 HP of all the members on a vehicle every two seconds.

Who is better for Clash Squad mode?

Notora is a great character for the Classic mode in Free Fire but is definitely not a good option for the Clash Squad mode. So, Chrono will be an ideal choice than Notora.

Notora has a remarkable ability to heal allies when inside a vehicle, but her abilities aren't helpful for the Clash squad mode as there is no vehicle available in the same, and so Notora's ability isn't of much use here.

On the other hand, Chrono offers great skills - attacking and defending enemies and simultaneously speeding up allies.

Hence, Chrono will always be a better choice over Notora for the Clash squad mode.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other.)

