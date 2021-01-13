Chrono vs. Wolfrahh in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire has gathered a lot of popularity since its release in 2017. The game has 35 characters. Almost all of them have special abilities that players can use.

Chrono is the latest addition to the game. However, Wolfrahh is one of the better ones available. This article analyzes their abilities to conclude on the better option.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Maxim in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is a bounty hunter with an active ability called Time Turner.

At the base level, it conjures up a force field able to block 600 damage. He can also shoot from inside the force field while increasing movement speed up by 15%. Allies inside the force field also receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

After Chrono gets boosted to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, and his allies' movement speed increases by 15%, all effects last 15 seconds with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Advertisement

Wolfrahh's ability - LimeLight

Wolfrahh in Free Fire

According to the in-game description, Wolfrahh is a game streamer and Esports player. He has a passive ability called Limelight.

With this ability, the damage taken from headshots decreases by 3% up to 25% with every additional observer or kill. The damage to the enemy's limbs increases by 3% up to 15%.

When Wolfrahh is maximized, his ability is also enhanced significantly.

Conclusion: Who is better?

Both Wolfrahh and Chrono are available in Free Fire and are great characters. However, Chrono is always a better option than Wolfrahh concerning being versatile on the ground.

Chrono offers the ability to enhance player and ally speed while defending and attacking enemies simultaneously within a force field.

Wolfrahh can only use his abilities when someone is spectating him in the game. Otherwise, his abilities are of little use. This is a major drawback for the character.

Advertisement

Therefore, Chrono is always a better option than Wolfrahh.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other, according to his/her preference in Free Fire.