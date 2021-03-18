5 best Free Fire characters for rush gameplay

Many players tend to go for rush gameplay in Garena Free Fire. Rush gameplay sees players prioritizing kill counts over a defensive strategy.

However, not all characters in Free Fire are well-suited to this kind of tactical approach. To help players make the right choices, this article lists some of the best characters for rush gameplay in Free Fire.

Note: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer and is not in any particular order or ranking.

What are the best characters for rush gameplay in Free Fire?

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active skill called Drop the Beat, which can generate a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10 percent and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

At the maximum level, this ability increases ally movement speed by 15 percent and recovers 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

At its base level, Chrono's ability (Time Turner) can build a force field that blocks 600 enemy damage. He can fire at opponents when inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

In addition, allies inside the force field get a 10% improvement in movement speed, with results lasting four seconds. This ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At the highest level, Time Turner increases the movement speed of the player by 30 percent and that of his allies by 15%. The effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

#3 Jai

Jai's ability, called Raging Reload, can automatically reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

At its maximum level, this ability can automatically reload a gun's magazine by 45% after knocking down an opponent.

Raging Reload is great for faster and more intense gameplay.

#4 Jota

Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman who has a passive ability called Sustained Raids. At its base level, this ability instantly restores 25HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill at a short cooldown of 5 seconds.

At the maximum level, Sustained Raids can restore 40HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill.

#5 Miguel

Miguel in Free Fire

According to the in-game description, Miguel is the commander of a section in the special forces and has a passive ability called Crazy Slayer. At its base level, this ability can restore 30 EP for each kill.

At its maximum level, Crazy Slayer can restore 80 EP for each kill.

