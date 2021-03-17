5 best pets to pair with Chrono in Free Fire's ranked mode

Garena Free Fire features numerous characters and pets that possess special abilities to enhance the player's gameplay.

Chrono is one of the most dominant characters in the game, having active abilities. He is one of the most desired characters with some powerful abilities to dispense on the ground.

However, some pets can enhance or complement the ability of Chrono as well. This article lists the best pets in Free Fire that can assist Chrono significantly on the ground.

Five best pets to pair with DJ Alok in Free Fire's ranked mode

#1 - Rockie

Rockie is a fantastic pet for players who own characters with active abilities. In this case, it is a great option for Chrono. Its power is called Stay Chill, which can reduce the cooldown time of the equipped active skill of Chrono by 6 percent at its default level.

Once maximized to pet level 7, it can decrease the active ability cooldown time by 15 percent. Hence, it enables Chrono to use his abilities more frequently with a lesser cooldown period.

#2 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor 's ability, Smooth Gloo, can create a gloo wall grenade at its primary level every 2 minutes in case players don't have gloo wall grenades.

At its maximum to skill level 3, Mr. Waggor can create a gloo wall grenade if gamers have less than two gloo wall grenades. During Chrono's cooldown period, players can use Waggor's ability to generate gloo walls and defend themselves.

#3 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda has a potent ability called Panda's Blessings.

It replenishes 4 HP once the player kills an opponent. When Detective Panda is maximized to its highest potential (pet level 3), 10 HP will be gained every time users get a kill.

This ability is tremendous as it balances well with Chrono's ability to defend enemy damages and restores HP with each kill.

#4 - Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox in Free Fire

Spirit Fox has an impressive ability called Well Fed. At the default level, it can restore an extra 4 HP when the player uses a health pack.

When maximized to pet level 7 and skill level 3, Spirit Fox can restore an extra 10 HP when players are using a health pack.

#5 - Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring has a remarkable ability called Stitch and Patch. It increases one helmet and armor durability every three seconds, preventing level 1 armor and helmets from getting destroyed, thus providing extra durability to the armor.

As this pet evolves, its ability increases one helmet and armor durability every second. It also prevents level 3 armor and helmets from getting destroyed.

Disclaimer: Choosing a pet to pair with a Free Fire character ultimately depends on the player's playing style and priorities. This list only reflects the author's opinion about the generalized way of choosing the best pets.