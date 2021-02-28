Spirit Fox vs. Poring in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets 

Pets play a massive role in Free Fire. In fact, these are the features that make Free Fire more interesting and distinct from all other BR titles in the video game industry.

Pets have various skillsets that help players on the ground significantly. One of the most beneficial pets in Free Fire is the Spirit Fox. This pet has an incredible ability to help players. Similarly, Poring is also another great pet to have on the battlefield.

This article will compare these two pets' abilities in Free Fire to conclude the better option.

Assessing the abilities of Poring and Spirit Fox in Free Fire

Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox in Garena Free Fire

Spirit Fox is actually a great pet to have and has a significant and relevant Well Fed ability. This ability restores an extra 4 HP when a player uses a health pack during any time of the match.

As Spirit Fox is gradually boosted and it evolves to pet level 7, it can restore 10 extra HP when using a health pack.

Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring has a useful ability called Stitch and Patch. This ability increases one helmet and armor durability every three seconds. It also helps in preventing level 1 armor and helmet from getting destroyed.

As Poring evolves, its ability increases one helmet and armor durability every one second. It also helps in preventing level 3 armor and helmet from getting destroyed.

Verdict

Both pets have great abilities to dispense on the ground. However, in terms of effectiveness, Spirit Fox beats Poring marginally.

Poring has a great ability to increase the durability of armors. But Spirit Fox offers an advantage by giving extra HPs to the players while applying health pack. This is great because extra HP means having the upper hand on the ground.

Disclaimer: The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

