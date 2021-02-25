Ottero vs Spirit Fox in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Garena Free Fire has a variety of pets that players can unlock. These pets not only serve a decorative purpose but also have certain abilities that can help players in a match.

Ottero and Spirit Fox are two of the best pets in Free Fire. This article will compare the two pets based on their abilities to see who is a better choice in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Ottero and Spirit Fox in Free Fire

Ottero's ability - Double Blubber

Ottero in Free Fire

Ottero has an ability called Double Blubber. With the help of this ability, players can restore EP while using either a Treatment Gun or a Med Kit. The recovered amount of EP is 35 percent of the restored HP.

At maximum pet level 7, the number of EPs converted increases to 65 percent.

Spirit Fox's ability - Well Fed

Spirit Fox in Free Fire

Spirit Fox has an impressive ability called Well Fed. At the default level, it can restore extra 4HPs when the player uses a health pack.

When it is maximized to pet level 7 and skill level 3, Spirit Fox can restore an extra 10 HP when players are using a health pack.

Verdict

Both Ottero and Spirit Fox are great pets with similar health restoration abilities in Free Fire. However, while Ottero restores EPs, Spirit Fox restores HPs.

It takes much longer to convert EP than to directly restore HPs, but the amount of total EP and HP recovered also matters. Ottero's ability to restore 35% of the HP recovered should, therefore, not be ignored.

Based on their abilities, both pets have similar strengths and can be beneficial under different circumstances on the virtual battleground. Players can make the ultimate choice based on their playing style.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

