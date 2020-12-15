DJ Alok vs. Miguel in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Free Fire has several features that make it stand out from other battle royale games on the mobile platform. One outstanding feature is the availability of characters with unique abilities that help players on the virtual battleground.

There are currently 34 characters in Free Fire. All of them, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (once Eve), have special abilities.

DJ Alok is the most sought-after character in Free Fire, while Miguel is one of the game's earliest characters.

This article closely analyzes and compares both of these characters' abilities to see which is better.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Miguel in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok is the in-game persona of Alok, a famous music producer and DJ. He is the most sought-after character in Free Fire, and gamers admire him for his incredible ability, Drop the Beat. It can create a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability is best suited for aggressive players in the ranked mode and can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Miguel

Miguel in Free Fire

Miguel is one of the earliest characters in Free Fire. According to the in-game description, he is the commander of a section in the special forces and has a passive ability called Crazy Slayer. At its base level, the power can gain 30 EP for each kill.

At his maximum potential, Miguel can gain 80 EP for each kill.

Miguel or DJ Alok, who is better?

Miguel and DJ Alok are available in the in-game store of Free Fire and can be bought with diamonds and gold.

Both characters provide an extra edge to players in terms of healing. Miguel gains EPs for each kill, which is a great advantage, but DJ Alok can directly heal players and allies for a specific time while also increasing speed.

Hence, overall, DJ Alok is undoubtedly more viable and useful than Miguel on the virtual ground.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem better to one may not be so to someone else.