5 best female Free Fire characters for Ranked mode in March 2021

The Ranked mode in Free Fire has been the most popular and most intriguing game mode. One of the main reasons is the ability to push ranks and display a player's credibility in the game.

Every player wants to ace their game to prove themselves as the best in it. However, characters are a major factor in determining success. Players must choose wisely.

Free Fire offers a horde of male and female characters in the game. This article will list some of the best female characters that possess potent abilities for the Ranked mode matches in Free Fire.

What are the best female characters for Ranked mode matches in Free Fire in March 2021?

#1 - A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 has an impressive active ability called Thrill of Battle. It quickly converts 25 EP into HP with a cooldown of 90 seconds at the initial level. With the increment in character level, the ability is also significantly enhanced. She is a great choice for the Ranked mode because of her EP converting abilities.

#2 - Steffie

Steffie in Free Fire

At her initial level 1 ability, called Painted Refuge, Steffie can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for five seconds. The CD lasts for 45 seconds, and the effects do not stack.

This is one of the most useful abilities players can use to defend themselves during intense fights in Ranked mode matches.

#3 - Moco

Moco's ability tags the enemy's shot for two seconds at the base level. With an increase in level, the duration increases. At character level 8, the duration for the tag rises to five seconds. Information on the tagged foes will also be shared with the teammates.

This is a unique ability that can come in handy during squad Ranked mode matches.

#4 - Laura

Laura in Free Fire

Laura's passive ability, Sharp Shooter, allows her to increase a weapon's accuracy by 10 when players are scoped in. At Laura's maximum potential at level 6, the accuracy of a firearm when scoped in is increased by 30.

This is a commendable ability to use as it allows the players to take accurate shots to eliminate opponents easily and quickly on the battlefield.

#5 - Dasha

Dasha’s ability, Partying On, has several effects, including a decrease in the damage taken from falls by 30 percent and recovery time by 60%. Passive ability is a great skill for the Ranked mode as it also reduces the rate of recoil build-up and maximum recoil by six percent.

On increasing the level of Dasha, her ability also increases significantly.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order or ranking. It is a generalized list and reflects the writer's personal views.