Chrono vs Skyler in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Chrono is a Free Fire character that was released in December 2020 as part of the "Operation Chrono" event.

Skyler, on the other hand, is a character that was recently added to Free Fire as part of the game's collaboration with Vietnamese singer Son Tung M-TP.

This article will compare Chrono and Skyler to determine who has the best ability in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Skyler in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. The character can shoot at opponents while inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. The effects have a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At its maximum level, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 30%. It also increases the allies' movement speed by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Skyler

Advertisement

Skyler in Garena Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Skyler is a CEO and superstar. He has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its default level, this ability unleashes a sonic wave that can damage 5 gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed will result in an increase in HP recovery, beginning with 4 points. The ability, however, has a cooldown of sixty seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Chrono and Skyler are great characters in Garena Free Fire. Their active abilities are useful for multiple in-game situations.

Advertisement

Chrono's ability provides a protective shield for the player while simultaneously allowing them to attack their opponents from within. In addition, it also provides increased movement speed, which is incredibly useful in fast-paced and aggressive combat.

Skyler's ability, on the other hand, provides both attacking and defensive benefits. It can destroy gloo walls easily during a match and provides constant HP recovery.

The choice between the two characters, therefore, depends on the gameplay style of the player.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is a personal decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual.

Also Read: The 3 best landing spots in Garena Free Fire's Purgatory map